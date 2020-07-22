Age: 22
City of residence: Santa Fe
Current title/place of business: Paralegal/Presidential Honor Guard in U.S. Air Force
Education: Graduate of Santa Fe High School, attended classes at Alvin Community College, attended technical training at The Judge Advocate General’s School for the U.S. Air Force for credits toward a degree from American Bar Association.
Family: Christy Belluomini, mother; James Belluomini, father; Taylor Belluomini, sister
Professional responsibilities: Ensure good order and discipline within the United States Air Force, work along side attorneys in military law section. Represent Airmen to the American public and the world.
Accomplishments/honors:
• Most outstanding graduate from Air For military training in 2017
• Selected for The United States Air Force Presidential Honor Guard in 2017
• Honored at U.S. Capitol by Sen. Ted Cruz for wreath laying for Santa Fe in June 2018
• Honored by President George W. Bush for the execution of the funeral services for George H.W. Bush in December 2018
• Received an award for the being apart of the most outstanding unit in the Air Force in 2019
Community involvement:
• Coached Little League baseball, basketball and soccer in Santa Fe. Also was selected to coach the late team.
• Raised money for families and victims of the Santa Fe shooting.
• Organized a wreath laying in Washington, D.C., for the students and teachers of Santa Fe shooting.
• Organized a luncheon at city hall in Santa Fe for first responders and city workers and county officials.
• Spoke at Santa Fe High School and Junior High for Veterans Day.
• Spoke to the new elementary school and gave a presentation over the Air Force.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I went into my career field to protect and defend the constitution of the United States of America and to serve our great country.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child i always wanted to be an astronaut, I've always found space to interesting.
What was your first job?
My first job was a parts salesman at O'Reilly Auto Parts.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
You can't be bitter and expect life to be sweet.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Providing comfort for families whose loved one has passed on and being able to provide families with full military honors funerals at Arlington National Cemetery. Also, how many 22-year-olds can say they have met four U.S. presidents and numerous foreign leaders? The opportunities I have been given will never be matched by another job.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
How many lives I would impact and the magnitude my position in D.C. would hold.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My grandfather Michael Belluomini. He always taught me never back down from a challenge no matter how big or small it may be.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I always enjoy grilling and playing corn hole on my free time.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I'm probably the best shower singer in the whole state of Texas.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Going into the law side of the military and being in the courtroom a lot. I would love to grow into an attorney or judge.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would hopefully be a police officer in Santa Fe or a Sheriff's Deputy for Galveston County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.