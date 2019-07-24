Sara Smart

Age: 34
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Elementary teacher and Books Within Reach founder
Place of business: Parker Elementary
Education: Concordia University Texas with a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies with a focus in Elementary Education
Family: Parents, Dan and Patty Smart, Betsy and Bill Kenck; sisters, Suzanne Smart, Jennifer Johnson; brother-in-law, Jeff Johnson; nephews, Andy, Eli and Davis Johnson
Professional responsibilities: I am a third-grade teacher at Parker Elementary in Galveston. I also started a nonprofit called Books Within Reach that provides bookcases of free new and gently used books to apartment complexes on the island. It was created so that all students on the island always have "Books Within Reach."
Accomplishments/honors: Teacher of the Year for Parker Elementary 2019; Elementary Teacher of the Year for GISD 2019; RecognizED Staff Spotlight Employee for GISD
Community involvement: I created a nonprofit called Books Within Reach. In addition to providing bookcases of free books to apartment complexes, we host a Community Celebration at each apartment complex we put up a bookcase. It is a party where we show the residents how to use the bookcase, make bookmarks, do crafts and eat doughnuts and other treats. We also take the opportunity to make sure children are picking "just right books" and talk to the their parents about the importance of reading at home with their children. The Community Celebrations are so much fun and I love having them and getting to know the island families better. I am also involved at Coastal Community Church where I host a community group every Tuesday night. Through Coastal Community Church, I also mentor a TAMUG college student.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I had an amazing fourth-grade teacher named Nancy Geistweidt who fostered my love of reading and showed me what it was like to treat your students like family. Whenever I think of the first teacher who made me want to become a teacher, I always remember her and her classroom.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was young, I wanted to be a teacher or a doctor.
What was your first job?
My first job was working at Brazos Valley Christian Bookstore in Bryan, Texas, as a sales associate.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Know and follow Jesus.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my classroom teacher job is building relationships with my students and helping them flourish. With Books Within Reach, I enjoy hosting Community Celebrations and getting to know the members of the community and sharing my love of books.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Since this is not my first career, I now know that dreams change and grow as people change and grow. Your first career field will not always be the one you stay in forever, and that's okay.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I think I have been blessed with different mentors at different stages in life. Right now, my biggest mentors would be Linda Ercole-Musso and Ed Sulzberger. They run an incredible nonprofit called African Childrens Haven. They have shown me what it looks like to embrace life, love well and dream big. Books Within Reach would not be what it is today without their help and guidance.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Enjoying an evening at Trattoria La Vigna with good food, friends and wine is one of my favorite ways to relax. You can also find me at home enjoying a good book or down the street at my sister's house playing with my nephews.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I went to culinary school at Texas Culinary Academy in Austin and worked at the Hyatt in Austin as a pastry chef.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Expanding Books Within Reach and serving even more Galveston children is my biggest dream right now. Hopefully, in the next year, we will be sharing books across the causeway.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would be an event planner or bookstore owner. I love putting together events and enjoy the creative aspect of event planning. I could also see myself running a small local bookstore and being immensely happy.
