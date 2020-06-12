I, Anisa Jo Rocha, am the 2020 valedictorian for O’Connell College Preparatory School. I plan to attend the University of Texas at Austin in the fall, studying biochemistry. At O’Connell, I participated in many organizations such as National Honor Society, Student Council and German Club. In NHS, I served as a member and then subsequently as treasurer, volunteering at the Galveston Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul Society and Walk to End Alzheimer’s, for example, and donating toys, money, supplies and books to various schools and charities. I have also been part of Student Council for four years as class president, vice president, treasurer and class representative. Furthermore, I have been part of German Club for four years as well, even achieving an induction into Delta Epsilon Phi.
In addition to NHS volunteerism, I have completed many hours of community service each school year while at O’Connell, such as volunteering at church and school festivals. For my senior year, I dedicated my entire time and attention to the Family Crisis Center at the Children’s Center in Galveston. In the beginning months, I helped organize activities for the homeless families in coordination with Chicktime to gain experience and gather ideas. While the coronavirus threw my original plans for a loop, I still donated soap, water, fruit juices, cupcakes, brownies and pizzas to the center. I also made origami figurines for the children, totaling 70 figurines that modeled horses, birds, butterflies and foxes. For the future, I want to become a medical researcher. My main goal is to answer the difficult questions in science that will benefit the people and my community. I have been grateful for all that I have been given, by my family and community especially, so I want to now give back.
