Mark Dell'Osso

Age: 35
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Owner
Place of business: Galveston Island Brewing
Education: 2006 graduate of Texas A&M University at Galveston
Family: Wife, Liesel Dell'Osso; two girls, Zoe, 6; and Gia, 3
Professional responsibilities: Day-to-day operations of Galveston's premier brewery
Accomplishments/honors: Licensed boat captain
Community involvement: Creating a gathering place of community and family to appreciate the age-old tradition of enjoying a high-quality beer with neighbors, family and friends.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Love of beer and Galveston.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Brain surgeon, because I knew they made a lot of money. I grew up to believe the exact opposite. Follow your passion, not money.
What was your first job?
Scooping ice cream at Baskin Robins. Fired after two weeks because I wouldn't work a holiday. Then I found my first job of love, cleaning sail boats and learning to sail, which I continued for years.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Swallow your pride and take some help if you need it.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Quality control!
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Anything about business...
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My dad. He taught me great work ethic at a very young age. I've never been afraid to work. And he still works circles around me at 73.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Time on the water with my family and friends is my biggest way to unwind and I do it often. And then there's drinking craft beer, responsibly of course!
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I don't like walking anywhere. Walking is too slow and I don't have the patience for it. Give me a golf cart, skateboard, bicycle, Uber, anything.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Grow GIB to the perfect size without changing our fundamental beliefs of who we are. Not too big and not too small.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Your guess is as good as mine...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.