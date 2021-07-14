Age: 38
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Senior project manager
Place of Business: Block Companies
Education: Texas A&M, Bachelor of Science
Family: My family is my world, and I do my best to put them at the forefront of all that I do. My amazing wife, Jessica, and I met in college at Texas A&M. We began our married life in Houston and made our way to Galveston as soon as we could. We have two BOI babies, youngest is 6 months and eldest is 4. We live in the same neighborhood in Galveston where I grew up, near my brother and his wife.
Professional Responsibilities: My career with Block Companies began in November 2020. I made the shift to advance my career but, more importantly, to give back to the island and spend more time with my family. As a senior project manager, I will oversee Galveston’s newest affordable housing project, The Oleanders, over the next three years. It is a massive undertaking for the entire team, stretching across five city blocks with 348 units. From preconstruction, through operations, to project closeout, I will be there at every step, maintaining safety, the budget and the schedule.
Accomplishments/Honors: My late father left a mark on Galveston through his family and community involvement. My ultimate accomplishment will be to continue that legacy and beyond. By shaping my children and their peers to hopefully pass along the same lessons to their families, and to give back to the community for generations to come. Leave it better than you found it.
Community Involvement: Through scouting, school and church, from beach cleanup efforts to restoring historic monuments, giving back to the community has been sewn into my life from an early age. I currently serve on the executive boards for both the Galveston Children's Museum and the Galveston Boat Club. The museum is a fantastic outlet for children to explore, investigate, create and discover. The boat club is centered on respecting the water in a family-friendly atmosphere. Behind the beads and blinking lights, I volunteer for the Mardi Gras krewes Gambrinus and Momus as a parade official.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Years of watching my dad build and tinker were apparently not lost on me. From go-kart engines and a wooden gooseneck trailer to furniture and fences, it was never show-worthy but usually functional. I always have enjoyed working with my hands and breathing life into a project. Those inclinations have lent well to the construction industry.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Early on, I wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps and become a financial advisor. I later traded the idea of a business suit for a flight suit after seeing a Blue Angels show at Ellington Field, I was going to be an Air Force pilot. At around 15, I was immersed in all things cars and wanted to become an automotive journalist.
What was your first job?
I started a lawn business in elementary school in the Denver Court area with five yards and worked up to about 20 by the end of high school. My first official job was with JW Kelso as a laborer.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
As a fledgling assistant superintendent, my senior told me in jest, “Don’t not do it.” I have carried this with me and have doled it out over the years. In his way, he was telling me to make it happen, push and see it to completion.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
After a project is complete and occupancy begins climbing, I’ll walk the grounds and see the tell-tale signs of life, a patio with a bicycle, potted plant or Christmas lights. Years of construction and planning transform a once empty space into a home. A close second would be the tangibility of construction in general. Decades later, I’ll be driving by a project and say, “I helped build that.”
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I have heard it in many iterations over my career, “trust but verify.” Most have the best of intentions, but life happens, things come up and balls are dropped; follow up, put the ball in their hands and finish.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Parents, bosses, coworkers and mentors – they have all had knowledge to lend which shaped me into the man I have become.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Try my best to slow down, spend time with my family and enjoy the outdoors on our great island.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
When I get a chance and a wild hair, I enjoy free writing.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Being a big fan of the water, some type of marine-centered career seems like a good fit.
