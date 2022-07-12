Westin Tucker

Age: 29
City of Residence: Houston
Current Title: General Counsel and vice president of Audit, Compliance, & Risk Management
Place of Business: AMOCO Federal Credit Union
Education: JD, University of Houston Law Center (2020); BBA, Finance, Texas Tech University (2014); Texas City High School (2010)
Family: Since a young age, my family has always emphasized the importance of maintaining a close bond. My mother, father, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews and nieces mean everything to me, and my life is continuously enriched by their love and support.
Professional Responsibilities: My professional responsibilities revolve around the consideration of legal and regulatory impacts as they may relate to the implementation of the credit union's strategic initiatives.
Accomplishments/Honors: The biggest professional accomplishment in my life so far — and my highest professional honor — is the opportunity to serve at an employer so dedicated to its members, employees and community.
Community Involvement: Much of my time growing up was dedicated to First Baptist Church of Texas City and its many community ministries. In Lubbock, I was involved at First Lubbock and with several local charities. More recently, I have dedicated time to the Houston Food Bank and financially support various local and national charitable organizations.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I chose the legal profession because it is intrinsic to our system of government and is dynamic — what is law, regulation or rule today may not be so in the future. Together, these aspects create many opportunities to advise individuals and companies through the everchanging legal landscape.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
My childhood dream was to become a professional golfer. I am not.
What was your first job?
The first job I had growing up was at my family’s small business, Gus’ Restaurant in Texas City.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The most impactful career advice I have received is simply to “anticipate.”
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Aside from working with kind, intelligent and driven people, the most enjoyable part of my job is approaching a research project for the first time and learning new concepts.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I knew that time is the most valuable commodity and how important it is to manage time efficiently.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentors are, collectively, my parents.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When not working, I’m usually on the golf course, traveling, watching sports or exercising.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people are surprised to learn that I enjoy photography.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to grow my knowledge base and advance my personal and professional development in a way that benefits my organization’s mission: Serving the financial needs of our members.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
My alternative career would likely be in cybersecurity.
