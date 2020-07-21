Samuel Malchar

Age: 29
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Financial advisor at Edward Jones
Education: Bachelor of Business Administration with Concentration in Finance, East Central University; Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC), College of Financial Planning; Associate Degree in General Studies, Wharton County Junior College
Family: Samantha Malchar, wife; Scout Malchar, 1, daughter; Cannon Malchar, newborn, son
Professional responsibilities: I partner with families to define, implement and monitor a plan for their financial goals by focusing on what matters most to them. Our office team is committed to providing comprehensive financial guidance to individuals and families that value consultative advice and a high level of personal service. In addition, I have served in many leadership roles to help train and develop financial advisors. Currently, I am the Growth and Recruiting Leader for a region that spans from Galveston, Brazoria and Harris counties and have had part in creating more than 35 new branch offices.
Accomplishments/honors:
• Community accomplishments: As the youngest president in the history of the Island Rotary Club, our club has had the largest growth in membership in the club's 40-year existence. Since becoming a Rotarian, I have helped raise and give away more than $100,000 to our community. As a member of the committee for the Walk to End Alzheimer's, I have helped raise more than $120,000 to fight this terrible disease. As a PAC Member, we had countless recommendations to help the Park Board of Trustees make our parks and beaches better for both residents and tourists.
• Community honors: Paul Harris Fellow, Rotary Perfect Attendance Award (5 Years).
• Business accomplishments: My greatest accomplishments come from helping my clients achieve one of their long-term goals. We have celebrated many retirements, graduations, weddings and lives alongside our clients. These successes have helped me achieve my most prestigious business achievement of finishing in the Top 1 percent out of 18,000 branch offices for business growth.
• Business awards/honors: Ted Jones Client Development Award, Century Award, Eagle Award, Top Talent Acquisition Award, A.F McKenzie Award, Field Trainer Award, Spirit of Partnership Achievement Award, Ted Jones Entrepreneurial Achievement Award, Edward Jones Sr. Founders Achievement Award, Ed Armstrong Achievement Award.
Community involvement: President of the Island Rotary Club, committee member for the City of Galveston's Complete Count Committee, committee member for the Parks and Amenities Committee, committee member for the Walk to End Alzheimer's, volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Ronald McDonald House and Shriners Hospital.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I went into the financial services field because it is a great way to impact the lives of our community. Financial literacy is something that is under taught in today's world. I feel that we can have a huge impact on our clients' lives by teaching and guiding them to accomplish their long-term financial goals.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Without a doubt, I wanted to play shortstop for the Houston Astros (and still do!).
What was your first job?
My first job was also my toughest, I was a service technician at Discount Tire. It was grueling work but taught me a lot about hard work.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I have ever received was in a conversation I had with a veteran financial advisor at my firm. He asked me, "What is your backup plan for if this doesn't work out?” As I began to answer, he cut me off saying, "Don't have a backup plan, just make it work." Seven years later, I'm still taking that advice.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is getting to celebrate with my clients as they accomplish a lifelong goal.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
When I look back to the start of my career, I think the one thing I wish I knew was that it was okay to say, "no." Early in my career, I felt obligated to say, "yes" to the new project, the extra work or joining a new board. Constantly saying "yes" would take away from my ability to do what was essential to running a successful business and made my work-life balance take a backseat. Today, I value work-life balance more than anything, as the time with our two children is something I can never get back.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My parents are my greatest mentors because they set an incredible example on what being a leader and volunteer in their community looks like.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
If I am not at the office, I am doing one of two things – either spending time with my wife and our two children or on the golf course.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I rarely sleep past 6 o’clock in the morning. I got used to waking up extremely early while in college and haven't changed that over the last 10 years.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to grow as a leader within my firm. One of my current developmental goals is to champion change. The financial services industry is constantly evolving and I want to not only adapt to these changes, but lead the change within my firm.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I wasn't a financial advisor, I would have gone to law school and been an attorney.
