James Matthews

Age: 39
City of residence: La Marque
Current title/place of business: Captain/paramedic, La Marque Fire Department
Education: Fire Science Certification, San Jacinto College; Public Health Services (paramedic), Galveston College
Family: Demetria Matthews, wife; Braelan Matthews, 10, son; Bricen Matthews, 7, son; Bella Matthews, 4, daughter; Samantha and Denally, dogs
Professional responsibilities: Protects citizens during emergencies; extinguishes fires; executes rescues; mitigates chemical spills; prevents fire by educating; render top emergency medical service to the community.
Accomplishments/honors: Making engineer in three years of being in the fire service and then shortly there after making captain; making the deans list in college and graduating top of my class; marrying my best friend (my wife) and having three beautiful blessings (our kids); starting a company in 2008; losing more than 100 pounds and helping others achieve their dreams.
Community involvement: Everything I do is community involved from the moment I wake up in the morning. In and out of my uniform, I am serving the community – not just as a public servant but as a leader in how I walk out my life daily. Every first Saturday of the month, my family volunteers at a church food bank. We volunteer with an outreach team on Sundays and go out into the community. We are currently working on a youth program for our area at this time.
Why did you go into your particular field?
My entire life I have had a passion for helping those in need. As a firefighter/paramedic, I have the opportunity to do just that. I have the opportunity to touch peoples' lives in ways that other do not and I take that opportunity with great regard. It's also a job that is an exciting journey day to day. I guess I am a little bit of a thrill-seeker in a way.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I wanted to be a police officer, fire fighter or serve in the military. I chose firefighter/paramedic because it was the only one of those careers that I did not have to potentially take someone's life. Instead, I would be putting fourth my best efforts to preserve a life. Police officers and men and women of the armed forces do a wonderful service to our country and I applaud as well as back them, but for me, I did not want to live with that potential. God bless them!
What was your first job?
My first job was cutting yards as a child. When I was of age to work, I was employed by Popeyes.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I have been given is Proverbs 23:7: "As a man thinketh in his heart so is he." It just means that what a person thinks of themselves is just what they will always be, weather it's good or bad. The judgement from others about you should never overshadow what you think about yourself. You determine who you are and who you will become.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is being able to be a part of a team that brings peace to someone's storm.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I would have known of other certifications/degrees I would have needed in order to advance, so I would not have to be doing them now.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
If it is pertaining to my career as a firefighter, I would have to say Capt. Luis Gonzales, who was one of my captains at the start of my career. Capt. Louis had great balance in his walk as a leader. He lead by example. He took you under his wings and actually help mold you. Even when he disciplined you, it was stern yet constructive to where it left you feeling built up instead of torn down. He actually worked along side of you instead of just giving orders even though that was his job. You could tell that he cared about people and this career. It was not just a job to him.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I hang out with my family most of the time and do a lot of family activities. I am still looking for a hobby!
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
That I like country music. Oops, did I say that out loud. Also, that I am vegan.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Just being more knowledgeable in my field and more effective. Most of all, I want to grow into a greater leader. One that has a great lasting impression on everyone that I serve along side.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would be serving as a life coach. I would still be helping people!
