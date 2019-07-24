Age: Michael, 37; Ashley, 32
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Owners
Place of business: Save 1900 / Save 1900 Realty
Education: Michael – Bachelor of Science in Maritime Administration from Texas A&M Galveston, 2006; Ashley – Bachelor of Science in Maritime Administration from Texas A&M at Galveston, 2008
Family: Michael – wife, Ashley; mother, "Bootsie" Cordray; Ashley – husband, Michael; parents, Cindy and Charles Youngblood
Professional responsibilities: A little bit (or a lot) of everything – real estate agent, project management, project design, landscaping, staging, labor, etc.
Accomplishments/honors: In 2018, we filmed eight episodes (following the restoration of eight separate homes) for our TV show "Big Texas Fix" on HGTV and DIY networks, which began airing earlier this spring. In 2017, our premiere episode "Saving Galveston" (renamed Big Texas Fix) aired multiple times also on HGTV and DIY networks.
We've also received numerous awards for restoration work: 2016 GHF Sally B Wallace Historic Preservation Award, 2017 GHF Sally B Wallace Historic Preservation Award, 2018 Galveston Landmark Commission Preservation Award, 2019 Galveston Landmark Commission Preservation Award x 2
Community involvement: We've recently given talks at The Bryan Museum and donated the proceeds from those events back to the museum. We're also supporters of the Galveston Historical Foundation and any other activities that bring attention to local heritage tourism and all things Galveston.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Michael: A passion for old homes and a passion for Galveston.
Ashley: To solve a need. There are so many homes in Galveston in need of some love.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
M: Sell baseball cards.
A: Circus performer (also something most people don't know about me).
What was your first job?
M: Selling coins with my dad.
A: Worked at a snow cone stand.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
M: There's no substitute for hard work.
A: Just before filming, the Property Brothers — Jonathan and Drew Scott — told us "not to sweat the small stuff."
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
M: The end result. Seeing a house in terrible shape turn back into a home.
A: Having full creative control.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
M: It's OK to step outside of your comfort zone.
A: House flipping is stressful, but in the end it always works out.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
M: My last boss in the corporate world, JD Futch. His care for customers was unmatched and inspiring to experience.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
M & A: Enjoy our island. The water, the restaurants, just act like a tourist.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
M: Old houses are in my blood. The Cordray family was building houses in Galveston in the 1800s. I hope to work on one someday.
A: I'm an old soul — I love to sew, crochet and quilt.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
M & A: We will certainly work on more houses, but if we can transform the way other people look at old houses — to respect their historical charm, respect the old floors and windows — that's the real victory.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
M & A: We're just not ready to give away our business plan yet on that one. You'll have to wait and see what's coming next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.