Valedictorian: Helen Ding

I was born in League City to two first-generation immigrant parents who instilled in me the values of responsibility and studiousness from a young age. Growing up in a multicultural home, the experiences of both a Chinese and American childhood became the norm for me; the English that I used at school would make way for a mishmash of broken Chinese and English at home, where I indulged in pizza and jiaozi. The cultural dynamics of my childhood afforded me a unique outlook on life and has shaped a large part of who I am today, and for that I’m extremely grateful.
My sister, older than me by almost 9 years, also played a large part in my formative years. She was (and still is) my best friend, and someone who I admire greatly. I remember watching her from the stands the year that she graduated from the very same high school, speaking the very same speech as the Valedictorian of her 2013 cohort. Her successes back then and now inspire me to do my best in everything that I put my efforts to, and it’s comforting beyond words to have that kind of amazing example set out ahead of me.
I enjoy science the most out of any school subject and that interest is reflected in my academic activities; I have competed in Science Olympiad and Science UIL, winning distinctions in both competitions at the district level. In addition to these clubs, I’ve also been a member of the Chamber Orchestra for 3 years, where I play violin. When I have free time, I enjoy digital drawing, writing and listening to music. Next semester, I will go on to attend the University of Texas at Austin to study Biology on a premedical track.
