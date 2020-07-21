Sara Martin

Age: 37
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Director of special events, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce
Education: Two years seminary and Associate of Arts
Family: Grandfather, George Martin; parents, Allen and Pat Martin; sister, Natalie Solina married to Daniel Solina; All-Star nephew, Jack Solina; uncles and aunts: Rusty and Leah Martin, Corey and Maria Aiken, and Cheryl Martin; cousins: Taylor Aiken, Mason Aiken and Brielen Martin.
Professional responsibilities: As director of special events for the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce my duties are, but not limited to, planning the Galveston Women's Conference with more than 1,000 women in attendance, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament and the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. I also plan events, coordinate and recruit for the professionals under 40 group, the C-Crewe. These events are the largest fundraising events for the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Accomplishments/honors: As director of special events, I was proud to spearhead the efforts of breaking the record for attendance and income for the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce 175th Annual Meeting. Graduate of Leadership Galveston, 2020; Certified Tourism Ambassador, 2020.
Community involvement: Pregnancy Help Center Galveston board member; C-Crewe 2019 Executive Committee Chair; Rotary Club of Galveston Island board member; Yaga's Children's Fund board member; Member of Island Church; Founding member of the improv group Bearded Ladies.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I enjoy the aspect of planning, organizing and watching the process of a plan come to fruition. I am the person who goes on vacation with a three-ring binder with eight tabs featuring all the most promising options. I’ve always loved planning events and bringing people together and today find myself fortunate to be able to do so on a professional level on behalf of the chamber and this community.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Full disclosure – and as embarrassing as it might be – I wanted to be a neighbor. I thought this position entailed standing in your driveway talking with other neighbors while watering your yard and sending casseroles to those nearby. It seemed appealing to me for some reason.
What was your first job?
My first job was doing clerical work every summer beginning my freshman year of high school at Martin, Garza & Fisher, LLP. Yes, the Martin in the title is my grandfather George Martin, who is in his 57th year of practicing law in Galveston. He still has my picture on his desk of me with my first paycheck.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
If you’re not ready to face opposition by doing the right thing, you’re not ready to be a leader.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
This position gives me the opportunity to widen my network and create relationships regionally that otherwise I may never had a chance to do. I enjoy building relationships with people like me who also want to see this community thrive. I enjoy working with individuals from various professions such as caterers, vendors, venue manager, motivational speakers, etc. My job as an events director allows me to interact daily with these professionals. Every day is totally different from the last. I can count on my chamber team to always be there to support me in anything I need. I’m grateful to have such supportive coworkers.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Younger Sara cared way too much about what people thought of her. Today I realize that you can’t please everyone, and when I know I am doing the right thing, that is all that really matters.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I look to my parents as my greatest mentors. The values and beliefs they have lived by over the years has made them successful and respected by many. They value people. I have watched them live a life of integrity and it has always brought them much joy and happiness. The success they have had in their marriage, careers and relationships makes them my heroes. They are rock solid.
I would be remiss if I did not mention my friend Margaret Bunch. She has mentored me through many of life’s ups and downs, professionally and personally. She is the most genuine person I know and has been successful in all aspects of her life. I value her opinions. I feel fortunate to be able to count on her for advice when needed. I want to be like Margaret when I grow up.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I make my coffee in the morning and walk around my house and yard to see what projects are next. I love home projects. I’m trying to live out my own HGTV episode of making my home and property what I want it to be. I love spending time with my family and friends. My heart is always full when I’m with the ones I love the most. I also love traveling and experiencing different cultures. You will often find me visiting my 1-year-old nephew Jack if I have not seen him within the last 24 hours.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Nothing. This is Galveston! Well, okay, all humor aside, I’ve been to Hawaii 12 times. When your dad and uncle are surfers, that’s where the family goes and I am not complaining about it.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
• Expand both the financial impact and the numbers of events at the chamber.
• Find opportunities to enhance the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s impact in our region.
• Improve my leadership skills.
• Find a way to leave my mark on this island. I want to leave a legacy that my family can continue to be proud of.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If we are talking total dream job, I would love to relieve Jerry Seinfeld as host of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." I love both coffee and comedy so it would only make sense. The position seems optimal according to my passions. Jerry, call me.
