Andrea Francis

Age: 24
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Medical student; founder and creator
Place of Business: John Sealy School of Medicine; Hats for the Homeless
Education: Andrea has finished her Bachelor of Science in biology with minors in chemistry and medical humanities at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Andrea is currently completing her medical degree at John Sealy School of Medicine and hopes to enter dermatology residency with a focus on public health.
Family: Andrea's family consists of her father, mother and little sister. They have always consistently stood beside her and continued to support her throughout her journey through medicine, as the first doctor in her family. Her father and mother are both computer engineers and her sister is a pre-medical student at Texas A&M. Even through her toughest times, she finds and gains strength from her family to keep going to achieve her goals.
Professional Responsibilities: Andrea has multiple professional responsibilities as a leader of many different student-run groups at John Sealy School of Medicine.
She leads the Dermatology Interest Group (DIG), helping to run the DIG blog, creating community service and research opportunities for members, and working with her peers as a team to reach the common goal of getting more medical students involved in dermatology and promoting their growth as future healthcare providers so they may ultimately gain acceptance into residency.
She pays homage to service by serving as one of the volunteer coordinators of the Gold Humanism Honor Society (GHHS) and creating a volunteer newsletter updated monthly to make volunteer opportunities more accessible to fellow GHHS members and encourage their involvement in the Galveston community.
She plays a role as a mentor by being part of the American Medical Women's Association Big Sister program, where she answers incoming medical students' questions on how to succeed in medical school and meets with them to assess their goals and progress. She also is a STEP 1 mentor who provides guidance for students preparing for STEP 1, which is the first major board examination that medical students must take to become physicians.
Accomplishments/Honors: Andrea has received multiple honors for her community-based project called Hats for the Homeless. She received the President's Cabinet Award in 2020 to fund the project and monitor the project for one year to ensure success. She received a Magna Cum Laude designation on her Dermatology Honors Project, which discussed the findings and results from the distribution of 100 hats. It was the first dermatology honors project designed as a Quality Improvement Project and is a distinguished academic honor at UTMB. She was also inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society, which recognizes students who are exemplars of compassionate patient care and who serve as role models, mentors, and leaders in medicine. GHHS members are peer-nominated and are often regarded as the budding physicians that other students would want as their own family's doctor.
Community Involvement: Andrea's largest contribution to the community is through the creation of Hats for the Homeless. This public health project is a monthly event in which volunteers provide hats and sun safe education to the Galveston homeless. This project started in December 2020 and continues to this day. From this experience, she has learned how to serve the local community and how to alter her practice as a physician to better cater to the needs of the local population.
She continues to be involved in the community by volunteering over 100 hours at St. Vincent's Student-Run Clinic. At the monthly dermatology clinics, she provides free dermatology care to the Galveston population, especially those in need without regular access to healthcare.
She has also created a volunteer opportunity called Ready, Set, Create, where students can provide music therapy to elderly residents at the Rio Nursing Home, in hopes to combat feelings of anxiety and depression that have surged because of the pandemic.
She also is an active volunteer with the Houston Vitiligo Awareness Movement, by helping to coordinate events and creating their website to increase outreach efforts.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I decided to do a community health quality improvement project in medical school called Hats for the Homeless because I wanted to create a lasting impact on my environment. Doctors have a unique and important opportunity to influence positive change in their community, and as a future doctor myself, I wanted to see how much I could expand care — even to preventative measures.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I have always wanted to be a doctor ever since I was young. Being in the doctor’s office at a young age, I grew to regard them as my main role model for what I wanted to be. My doctor not only treated me but gave me the confidence to face the world that stigmatized my disease. This was a turning point as it shaped what I wanted to be when I grew up and how I would achieve it.
What was your first job?
My first job was being a personal MCAT tutor. It was a very fun job as I was able to see my students progress over time to reach their goals. I still teach from time to time.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
If there is a will, there is a way! I have always been taught that persistence is key to achieving your goals, and I continue to remind myself that consistent drive and dedication can be such an impactful factor when it comes to life.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love being able to connect with the community and see the instant impact. Working on this project for the past year, it has been so insightful to see how people evolve after only a brief interaction. Just by giving a hat and sun safety information to prevent head and neck skin cancers, I have been able to see first-hand how much of an impact direct and purposeful interaction with the community can make.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Don’t limit yourself. There were times that I would think that I was aiming too high, or I was creating an impossible goal, only to achieve it a couple of months later.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentor is Dr. Richard Wagner. He has provided extensive guidance and continues to provide opportunities for me to succeed. Creating and maintaining this program was daunting at first, but Dr. Wagner’s experience and support encouraged me to make this vision a reality.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love to socialize with friends and host board game nights.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am an avid traveler and I have visited all seven wonders of the world.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
When I become a doctor, I hope to create a meaningful impact in the medical field. I want to be a fierce advocate for my patients and serve my community. I hope that wherever I practice will benefit from my service and gain better care as a result.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would probably be a teacher. I find the job to be very rewarding and I love instilling confidence when it comes to education.
