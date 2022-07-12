Alan Cooper

Age: 37
City of Residence: League City
Current Title: Partner engineer/owner
Place of Business: Cooper Consulting Service
Education: Texas A&M University, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (2007); University of Texas at Austin, Master of Science in Electrical Engineering (2013)
Family: Brother, Ross Cooper; sister, Jennifer Cooper; nephew, Cameron Cooper; mother, Joan Cooper; father, Tommy Cooper
Professional Responsibilities: Owner of a small business that does medical device design and development for startups and small medical device companies.
Accomplishments/Honors: EIT
Community Involvement: Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Houston Museum of Natural Science, the Galveston Historical Society, IEEE, Acoustical Society of America, UT Innovation Center Advisor, Lambda Chi Alpha – Texas A&M Alumni Advisory Board, M1 Medtech Accelerator Advisor, and Friendswood United Methodist.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I went into medical device design because I had been diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease and I wanted to improve medical care. I also was interested in owning my own business and working directly with clients to bring their products to market.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a basketball player.
What was your first job?
Electronics technician. I assembled and updated circuit boards for testing, ran calibration procedures and organized part kits.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Customers pay for value, not for your time.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Working with entrepreneurs to develop an idea into a manufacturable product.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Many things. Making something repeatable and reliable is much harder and more useful than making something novel.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My father because he was a role model in how to handle client relations and build trust.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Spend time with my girlfriend usually visiting friends and family, going to museums, watching movies and walking her dog.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I enjoy making fused glass art as a hobby.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue to grow my business and hire and mentor younger engineers in serving client needs for product development, product manufacturing and product lifecycle support.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Programming signal processing/machine learning algorithms and testing them.
