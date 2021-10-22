When the United States first went into lockdown at the start of the coronavirus pandemic almost a year and a half ago, some experts predicted increased time at home would lead to a baby boom.
But 18 months later, statistics are showing the opposite.
What was predicted to be a baby boom was, in many places, more like a baby bust.
“It appears the economic uncertainties that were caused during the pandemic are resulting in a drop in births rather than the surge everyone predicted,” said Jerome Yaklic, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.
Nationally, birth rates had been trending downward for years, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2019, there were 58.3 births for every 1,000 women aged 15 to 44. That was down 6.7 percent from 2015 when the rate was 62.5 births for every 1,000 women, according to the CDC.
That was the fifth year in a row the birth rate had declined.
Texas, too, had seen a downward trend, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. In 2017, there were 381,876 births. In 2020, there were 368,321 births, a 3.5 percent decrease. And data from the first four months of 2021 shows the number of births from January to April was lower than in the same months in past five years.
THE ANTICIPATED BOOM
Why people predicted a boom was simple. More people were working from home, leading to them spending more time together. They also weren’t going out, leaving more free time at home.
As a result, some people predicted that nine months after the start of the pandemic, the United States would see an increase in births.
“With the lockdown happening, everyone just assumed that it would cause more close quarters and allow people to get pregnant a little bit easier just because of time,” said Raphny Johnson, a board certified OB-GYN at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
The phenomenon that was expected is similar to what is predicted after big snow storms or the increase in births in northern states after winter, Yaklic said.
WHY THE DECREASE
But that anticipated boom never appeared. Instead, there has been a 5 percent to 10 percent decrease in births nationwide, Yaklic said. That trend has been reflected in Galveston County, he said.
In December 2020, the first month in which pandemic-made babies would have been born, there were 351 births in Galveston County, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. In that same month in 2019, 371 babies were born. That’s a 5.4 percent decrease.
That decrease might have been because of one of the reasons people initially anticipated a baby boom — staying inside.
“You’re not able to have date night,” Yaklic said. “You’re afraid to go out. The restaurants are all closed.”
Staying inside also meant a loss in romantic interactions, Yaklic said. Some couples also were forced to postpone their weddings because of limitations on large gatherings, which also may have delayed how soon they got pregnant, he said.
COVID also has brought with it increased anxiety, whether that be about health or finances.
“Research has shown people are a little more anxious, going out less, social distancing more,” Johnson said. “Those all can cause a decline.”
SOME SEE AN INCREASE
But not every hospital has reported that downward trend. Johnson’s hospital has seen an increase in births, although she’s not sure why.
In August, the hospital saw a record number of deliveries, with numbers that hadn’t been seen since September 2016, said Annette Garber, media relations at HCA Healthcare.
“I think our patients are ready; even though it’s a difficult time, they feel secure in going into the hospital,” Johnson said.
Although he initially saw a decrease in births, Yaklic began to notice a slight uptick in the number of appointments with OB-GYNs in the late summer and early fall, he said. And since babies take nine months to develop, there may be a slight bump in the birth rate in late 2021 and early 2022.
“The question is: Is the bump sustainable?” he said.
A FUTURE BOOM?
Whether this new boom will come to fruition remains to be seen. The virus continues to mutate, but it also has become part of life. And while a post-COVID baby boom might happen next year, that concept presents its own challenge, Yaklic said.
“What do we mean by post-COVID?” he said. “We’re still sort of in it.”
The waning of COVID that happened over the summer might have prompted some couples who had been waiting to get pregnant to go ahead and do it now, Yaklic said. But a lot of what happens with the birth rate over the next year will depend largely on what happens with the pandemic, he said.
“I don’t think they’re choosing not to have them,” he said. “I think they’re delaying when to have them.”
