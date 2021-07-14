Age: 39
City of Residence: Friendswood
Current Title: Community Development Specialist
Place of Business: ACU of Texas
Education: Associate of Arts – Alvin Community College
Bachelor of Arts – University of Texas of the Permian Basin - In Progress
Family: Married 10 years to Joshua Woitena; daughters Jessica (8) and Katniss (6)
Professional Responsibilities: Business development, community marketing, events, community relations
Accomplishments/Honors: Board of Directors – Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce
Incoming President – Soroptimist International Alvin
Ambassador — Alvin Manvel Chamber of Commerce
Volunteer of the Year – Alvin Manvel Area Chamber of Commerce
Graduate (2019) — Clear Lake Area Leadership Group
Volunteer of the Year (2018) — Soroptimist International of Alvin
Community Involvement: Manage relationships for 12 area chambers
Soroptimist of Alvin
Independence Village Volunteer
Alvin Community College Education Foundation
Work with area police and first-responder organizations to do appreciation and community relationship building events
Help organize suit-up event getting business clothing to veterans to return to workplace
Work with school district foundations to raise awareness and funds through the mascot program from ACU of Texas
Why did you go into your particular field?
I love working with the community and giving back. I had an account with ACU of Texas and knew they truly cared about their community. I had the opportunity to work with them on the Tour de Braz, and I fell in love with the whole team and what the company stood for.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child I wanted to be an actress. Being on stage allows you to give people the opportunity to connect with a character and escape the world, if only for a minute.
What was your first job?
My first job was at Smoothie King when I was 16. I remember a line in the training manual explaining franchises that said you too can own a Smoothie King one day. I immediately began planning and, at 23, I was able to introduce Smoothie King to my parents’ hometown of Corpus Christi as the youngest franchisee. It was a blessing to own my store for four years, and it still gives me pride to go back and visit.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
To not give up, and that the plan is always bigger than me. It has helped me see the light in darkness and reminded me to step back and see the bigger picture.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love working with others to better something. There are days I work with companies to help their customers receive a loan and better their living situation and other days I work with nonprofits to improve the quality of life in our communities. I love helping and giving back while assisting in the continued growth of ACU of Texas.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
That weaknesses can be strengths and strengths can be weaknesses. You have to balance yourself and then you can grow.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have had many amazing mentors in my life. There are too many to name. I try and model behavior after them in order to be a better person, employee and leader. My parents’ work ethic, determination and success has been a big one. I look back and remember three significant moments that made me want to be more like the leaders of companies I have worked for: Steve Kuhnau, founder of Smoothie King, pulling out additional chairs at the 2000 managers conference so there were enough seats for attendees; Clark Baker, CEO of YMCA of Greater Houston, approaching me at an event in 2013 knowing far more than I expected the CEO to know about a membership director; and Jack Click, president and CEO of ACU of Texas, going above and beyond while working the Tour De Braz with me for many years. I have been lucky enough to work for and learn from leaders who cared enough to do more than they had to. That is the kind of leader and person I want to be.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love to spend time with my husband, Josh, and our beautiful daughters, Jessica and Katniss. Watching the Astros and cuddling with the family and our two rescue dogs (Rugsby and Bucee) is my idea of the perfect down time.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am huge fan of teen novels. I love to escape in a book where I don't have to focus on the important things.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope that with more education and hard work, I can join the executive team at ACU of Texas, but ultimately it’s not about the title. I hope to continue to grow with the company in whatever way God leads.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I hope to retire with ACU of Texas, and I am forever grateful for the opportunities I am given. If I weren’t in Business Development, I would enjoy working in training or HR.
