Jordan Collins

Family: Family means the world to me and to know I am out in the community making them happy means just that much more.
Professional Responsibilities: I oversee a restaurant, food truck and catering. I am also a traveling private chef. I manage eight wonderful employees who help me be successful and grow.
Accomplishments/Honors: Featured chef with the Dallas Mavericks; The Daily News Citizen of the Year finalist, 2021
Community Involvement: I teach the younger generation the ways of the kitchen and how you can be creative as long as you don't mind failing and trying again. I have teamed up with different community organizations and leaders to give back during the holidays and when bad weather hits our community.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I have always had a passion for food and recreating classic dishes with my own special flare to it. I set out on my path to be in the food industry after I was injured working in the refineries and I never looked back.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child I wanted to be a barber.
What was your first job?
GameStop.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
No matter what you do people will always judge you, so live your best life without any regrets.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Watching my clients try food they do not like and enjoy what I created.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Building relationships with the right people can help you elevate.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Melvin Henry and Kevin Gray. Both of these gentlemen have coached me, gave me great advice and tough love when I needed it.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Go to different restaurants and try different cuisines.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I learned how to cook from YouTube videos and just trying things in the kitchen.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I would like to grow my brand by having more food trucks and two more brick-and-mortar locations in my community and teach the younger future chefs not to be scared to take risks.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
