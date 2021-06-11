Scholarship Winner: Macy Bertolino

Name: Macy Bertolino
High School: Santa Fe High School
Parents: John Bertolinno and Jennifer Macauley
College you plan to attend: College of the Mainland
Major: General Studies
What are your career plans? Undecided
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? I learned that it is so important to be kind to others. You never know what someone is going through and spreading kindness can help others immensely.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? Student Council because it has been my comfort zone in high school for the past 3 years. Everyone is very close in this program, and we are always working together to create fun events for others to be a part of, which I love doing.
What did you enjoy most about high school? The memories I am leaving with. I spent my extra time attending multiple sports games and participating in many events with my friends, which is leaving me with hundreds of fun memories to look back on in the future.
What are you looking for to about college? Branching out and becoming more independent.
What is your most important accomplishment, and why are you proud of it? Graduating in the top 10 percent of my class. I am very proud of this because at the start of high school, I wasn't worried about my GPA or class rank. At the beginning of junior year, I changed that mindset and worked hard in all of my classes for my last 2 years of high school in order to graduate top 10 percent. It was hard to do and took a lot of determination, but I am proud that I did it.
What do you do in your free time? I work a lot in my free time and participate in community service events.
What is favorite show to binge watch? “The Circle” on Netflix
What is your spirit animal and why? A giraffe because they're so tall, and it seems like they live a relaxing life.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? To cherish every moment of high school because time will fly by. In the moment, it seems like the years drag on but, looking back, my high school experience went by incredibly fast, so it's important to slow things down and enjoy the moment.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I am very sympathetic. If I see a homeless person, stray dog or anyone in general that looks like they're struggling, I feel for them and always want to help.
If you could meet one famous person, dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? I would meet Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, and ask him if the fame has changed him as a person. I would ask this because I want to know if the success changed him in a way he liked or didn't like.
Where do you get your news? Online
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? Twitter
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Racism
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? Live every moment like it's your last. Don't worry about drama or other negative things. Focus on spending time having fun before adulting.
