Age: 30
City of Residence: Texas City
Current Title: City secretary
Place of Business: City of Texas City
Education: Senior at Houston Baptist University for my bachelor's degree in Business Management and Marketing.
Family: Married to Remington Leigh, and we have two wonderful kids: Kennadi and Kaide Leigh.
Professional Responsibilities: I am responsible for scheduling meetings for the City Commission and various city boards. I write resolutions, ordinances and minutes for each board and keep accurate recordings of each. I process and file deeds, liens and alcohol permits. I am responsible for filings and various requirements for city elections as required by the Texas Secretary of State.
Accomplishments/Honors: I am the first African-American city secretary for the City of Texas City. I was sworn in on September 2, 2020.
Community Involvement: I participate in local county sports, playing softball and kickball both co-ed and women's leagues. I also am apart of Leadership Mainland through the Texas City-La Marque Chamber.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I love helping people. Being able to expand my legal knowledge and work on the ground level of government is a huge bonus, too.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A lawyer or Secretary of State.
What was your first job?
An associate at Toys ‘R Us.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I received was "always be ethical, and you will never steer wrong."
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I enjoy that no two days are ever alike.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish that I had known more about the city and how the city, as a unit, works. I was not raised in this region, so it takes me longer to explain streets or local history than it does a native of Texas City.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My Ginas. The Ginas are a group of amazing, intelligent, professional and loving women. The group is an array of people, including my Grandmommie, mother, aunts, cousins and daughter.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I spend time with my family, I play adult co-ed sports throughout the county and I travel.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
People tend to see the more focused and professional side of me, but I'm a huge jokester. I love to laugh, do TikToks and play outside.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue to make a positive example from my current position and unlock opportunities for those who want to pursue a career in local government.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would still be a senior paralegal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.