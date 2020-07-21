Age: 31
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Funeral director and embalmer, E.R. Johnson Family Mortuary
Education: Prairie View A&M University – BA Degree (Accounting); Commonwealth Institute of Funeral Services – Associate Degree (Applied Sciences); College of the Mainland
Family: Wife, Felshia Burkley; son, Norris Burkley II; parents, Rev. and Mrs. Norris Burkley Sr.; sibling, Mark Burkley II
Professional responsibilities: Providing exceptional customer client service to this community. I am very proud to be a part of a funeral home at Fields-Johnson with a heritage that upholds the legacy of rich history with providing families with a quality, distinctive and professional service.
Each year brings about new challenges to each and every family, and I know that losing a loved one can be very difficult. It’s my job to ensure that all needs of each family are met when it comes to their loved ones, which include informing survivors of benefits for which they may be eligible and maintaining financial records, order merchandise and prepare accounts, plan placement of caskets at funeral sites and place and adjust lighting and floral arrangements, arrange for pall bearers and inform them and honorary of their job duties. Plan and schedule and coordinate funerals, burials and cremation, arrangements of such details as time and place of service, and obtain information needed to complete legal documents such as death certificates and burial permits. Fields-Johnson has been serving families for more than 70 years. I am available 24 hours to serve this community with either our pre-need or at-need arrangement services and products.
Accomplishments/honors:
1. Outstanding Senior Scholarship Awardee, Derrick Thomas Foundation Inc.
2. Mr. Top Teens of America Inc., Suburban Bayou City Chapter
3. Member, Top Teens of America Inc., Suburban Bayou City Chapter
4. Deans List, Prairie View A&M University
5. Norris D. Burkley, II Day – Honor College Student Recognition, Galveston, Mayor Joe Jarworski
6. National Honor Society – Deans List, College of the Mainland
7. Honor Student Recognition – Derrick Thomas Foundation, State Rep. Al Green
8. Honor Student Recognition – Derrick Thomas Foundation, State Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee
9. Honor Student Recognition – Derrick Thomas Foundation, State Rep. Sylvestor Turner
10. Honor Student Recognition – Derrick Thomas Foundation, Council Member Ronald Green
11. Honor Student Recognition – Derrick Thomas Foundation, Gov. Rick Perry
Community involvement:
Community Service:
1. Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon (Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church)
2. March of Dimes Walk
3. Chevron Help Grow Trees
4. Shelia Jackson Lee Toys for Tots
5. Sickle Cell Awareness Walk
6. Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
7. St. Jude Walk
8. UNCF (United Negro Fund) Walk
Memberships:
1. Independent Funeral Director Association of Texas Inc.
2. NAACP Lifetime Member
3. Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, deacon/youth mentor and audio-video technician
Why did you go into your particular field?
Ironically, I was attending a funeral service some years ago. After that service, the officiating pastor told me to go to the funeral home. That following Monday, I did as I was told and I have been in the funeral service industry since then. God used that officiating pastor to lead me to this path in my life.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I inspired to be somewhere dealing with money. My dad would always give me little pocket money and I would save all of it so I could have enough to fold at the end of the week.
What was your first job?
Kroger grocery store as a cashier.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Never put all your eggs in one basket. I strive to be diverse with the "things within my basket." Ecclesiastes 11:1-2 "... But divide your investments among many places, for you do not know what risks might lie ahead.”
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Being able to provide a service to families during their most difficult time and in the process building relationships that will extend from one person to an entire community of people. Possessing the ability to be extremely sensitive to the feelings of others is a virtue; as well as having the capability of feeling empathy for the grief and stress of families under bereavement circumstances.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Common sense and self-confidence is a great asset to have in the funeral industry and life as a whole. There is no point in dwelling over career misses and mistakes. Instead, keep moving forward and apply lessons learned to my next professional challenge.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Without any reservations, my parents have been my greatest mentors because of the guidance, motivation and values they taught to me during this journey of life. As a child, this saying was instilled in me (and now, as I raise my son) that “it takes a village to raise a child.” My village is strong and is led by my parents. Even to this day, they continue to impart wisdom and knowledge that I can forever hold on to for a lifetime.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
In my downtime, I enjoy spending time with my family and riding around the city to see what new things I can find.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am an introvert and frequently hesitant to be social.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
My ambition is to become a funeral service owner and entrepreneur. This opportunity will allow me to create more relationships with the people and families of whom I serve and in this community; in addition to perfecting my craft even more. I anticipate serving people from all walks of life during some of their most difficult times.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Having multiple degrees (accounting, applied science in funeral services and obtaining a degree in the petrochemical field) my options are varied. The first pursuit would be a corporate accountant career. Alternatively, an operator in the petrochemical field.
