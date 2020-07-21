Age: 32
City of residence: Friendswood
Current title/place of business: Owner/optometrist, Twenty20 Vision Center
Education: Friendswood High School, 2005; B.A. Biology, minor in Chemistry, Texas A&M University, 2009; O.D. degree, University of Houston College of Optometry, 2013
Family: Wife, Kacey, and three children: Asher, 8; Ruth, 5; and Piper, 3. Both of my parents, Brent and Linda, and all of my grandparents have been Galveston County residents for more than 50 years.
Professional responsibilities: I am the owner of Twenty20 Vision Center. Also, I am the clinical director of the Twenty20 Dry Eye Treatment Center, and I see patients in our family practice and contact lens clinic.
Accomplishments/honors: American Legion Male from Friendswood High School. Honors graduate from University of Houston College of Optometry. Clinic Letter of Excellence from the University of Houston College of Optometry Family Practice Clinic.
Community involvement: I am on the Board of Directors for Hope Village, and involved in many activities at Friendswood United Methodist Church, YoungLife in Galveston County and Alongside the Fatherless, a foster care ministry. I am also involved in and coach for numerous youth sports and activities.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I grew up wearing glasses and contacts and wanted to be in the health care field. I also wanted to be a business owner and be able to work in my hometown of Friendswood. Being an optometrist afforded me all of those opportunities.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I'm reminded by my family that as a child I wanted to be a "country western singer." As I got older and realized that I couldn't sing very well, I had to change gears. In high school, I wrote a scholarship paper about becoming an optometrist and moving back to my hometown and opening a practice. I think it is a neat story that about 8 years later that came true.
What was your first job?
I worked at Golfcrest Country Club out of the maintenance barn – mowing, weed-eating and raking bunkers.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Never get too high on the highs or too low on the lows. It is important to stay even-keel.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I enjoy the relationships that I have built and being able to see my patients (many now friends) on a regular basis. I also like that the solutions that I bring to the table are most often very practical and can help a person immediately.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I knew that it's okay to not be perfect and you will never be able to please everyone at all times. We don't strive to be "perfect" any more, rather we strive to improve every day.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My dad. Of all of the people I've ever seen or met, I don't know anyone who is better at forming, keeping and strengthening relationships with people. Without even having to tell me directly, he taught me that to be successful in business, and in life, you have to have genuine relationships and truly care about others.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy playing golf. It is the perfect mix of physical and mental challenges.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I'm an open book, so the only reason most people don't know something about me is because we just haven't had time to talk about everything. If I had to pick one thing that is a "fun fact," I think it is unique that my wife was my first girlfriend ever in eighth grade. We got married eight years later.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
My goal is to continue to do exactly what I am doing now and continue to give the same patient experience to everyone who comes and sees me. In today's world, you have to make a concerted effort to not slip in to the "more, more, more" mindset. In order to achieve this, and still grow, my goal is to open other practices in the area that have the same mindset. By doing this, we can grow the business without me having to change my practice philosophy.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would be trying to play professional golf ... and I would be broke. So, I would probably also be working an hourly retail or restaurant job also.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.