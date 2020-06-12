Anyone who can get teenage geeks to voluntarily show up and work an hour before the first tardy bell rings at the crack of dawn is definitely an excellent candidate for Teacher of the Year. Let me tell you about Cathy Pickavance, the new Robotics and Engineering teacher at Ball.
After teaching art at Central last year, she came into the rudderless robotic program nine months after the previous teacher left. The teams loved that previous teacher and were probably not welcoming to her new face. Highly qualified to teach art, architecture, design or engineering, Pickavance came into the robotics arena with little actual experience with robotics. She started the year on fire! In addition to getting the teams and her other classes at Ball up and running, she began to reach out to elementary and middle schools to strengthen robotics programs in the district. She organized workshops and scrimmages to encourage kids and teach teachers. With her leadership, Ball High hosted two tournaments that included elementary and middle school roboteers, something the high school had never done before.
In the classroom at Ball, she leads with a spirit of adventure and uses the strengths of the students to teach herself along with her classes. The kids thrive on her unconditional support and encouragement. When my son was going through a rough patch, they talked together and planned how to survive. She is actively present for each student. They love her and love to tease her about her “boomer music.”
She is all over the place, in all directions, in the best way.
She is working with VEX Robotics and the REC (national competition sponsors) to support local teachers and teams to expand the program locally. She helped start a pilot drone program at Ball to work in tandem with robotics.
She is working to expand Skills USA to high school students. Skills USA is a CTE scholarship competition where students can excel in subjects as varied as cake decorating, welding, speech, robotics, technology and more. Pickavance took a group of Central students to the regional finals last year in Corpus Christi and was gearing up this year with her Ball students.
She forms community partnerships. She brings the teams to demo at fairs and events. In the spring, someone donated 10 Quest Virtual Reality headsets to BHS after Pickavance took her students to demonstrate robotics at an Economic Development Conference at Texas A&M University at Galveston. Other community sponsors have donated airline tickets, meals or other support to her programs.
She hosts a social media page for Ball Robotics to inform the community about our amazing kids.
And her first season in robotics was a success, with four teams qualifying for States and one team making it to Worlds. Before COVID shut it down, BHS was going to bring both a robotics team and a drone team to both the CREATE U.S. Open in Iowa and the VEX Robotics World Tournament in Kentucky. She worked hard to secure funding for all aspects of the trips for as many students as possible. Then she went over and above and found transportation and hotel funding for middle school teams who also qualified to attend.
I’m sure all of this takes a tremendous amount of time and energy. There are before school build times, after school practice, weekend tournaments when the bus picks up at 5 a.m. and drops off at 8 p.m. There’s the planning, ordering parts, consulting with other robotics teachers, searching for funding. No wonder I got numerous emails from her at 3 a.m. or 5 a.m. when I had concerns about my son’s class work.
Please join me in congratulating Ms. Pickavance for an amazing first year at Ball by selecting her for The Daily News’ Teacher of the Year.
K.C. Marks
Galveston
