JoAnna Alvarado

Age: 37
City of Residence: Texas City
Current Title: Human resource/marketing director
Place of Business: Coastal Community FCU
Education: Associate Professional in Human Resources - HRCI
High school diploma
Family: Proud mother of four amazing children that mean the world to me. My life would not be complete without them and I thank God every day he blessed me with them.
Professional Responsibilities: As the human resource director at Coastal Community FCU, I am responsible for all things HR, such as payroll, benefits, hiring and onboarding. I am also the marketing director, so I manage our social media pages and the advertising.
Accomplishments/Honors: I am about to graduate from Leadership Galveston with the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. Won the Goodfella Award during the chamber's membership event.
Community Involvement: I am heavily involved with the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. I am a chamber Navigator. I am currently on the Women's Conference Committee Board. I am on the City of La Marque's City Manager's Diversity Advisory Council. I recently helped start and implement our new financial partnership with the City of La Marque. I plan and organize our annual Back 2 School Bash, where we give away school supplies to the entire community.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I recently made a career change to human resources one year ago. After being in accounting for more than 10 years, I was offered to make the change, then became certified. It was the best decision I could have ever made because I truly love what I do. I get to help the organization have a better culture as well as be an advocate for the employees. I have a passion to help people, so this was truly my calling.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Growing up, I wanted to be a teacher.
What was your first job?
I was a hostess/server at Denny's off NASA Road 1.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Fake it till you make it.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love that I get to be a part of the most important aspect of any organization — people. And I get to plan really fun parties.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Working in HR during a pandemic was the craziest, busiest and most difficult time of my new career.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Other than Wonder Woman because I've never really met her, I would say my current boss, Kay Carmon. She has taught me so much in such a short period of time.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love spending time with my husband, kids, family and friends doing anything fun, like concerts or going to the beach. I'm a typical female; I love to shop and get my hair and nails done.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I used to have my own blog. I started blogging back in 2009 when it wasn't as cool as it is now.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
In HR, the knowledge is never-ending, so I plan on getting more certifications as I obtain the years of experience I need to qualify for them.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would definitely want to do something where I could help people, maybe nursing.
