The Daily News featured a high school Student of the Week from one of the Galveston County high schools. The Student of the Week program, sponsored by Texas A&M University at Galveston, was established to celebrate individual academic achievement as well as recognize students who model superior character and citizenship. These are the students who were featured during the spring semester before COVID-19 canceled classes.
PACEY JONES
Hitchcock High School
Currently a senior, Pacey Jones is a young man that exudes pride, kindness, intelligence and integrity. He is a leader in the classroom, on the field and on the court. Pacey has been involved in multiple varsity level sports as well as the National Honor Society and other campus organizations.
Pacey is the type of student that all teachers wish they had in every class. His work ethic is impeccable and he is a great role model for not only his peers but also younger students. He has had a few stumbling blocks, through injuries, during high school, but has never dropped the level of his commitment to his academics and his teammates.
Pacey will continue his academic career next fall at the United States Air Force Academy. He will be remembered at Hitchcock High School long after he departs for his future endeavors.
MEGHAN FLANAGAN
Friendswood High School
It is my honor to nominate Meghan Flanagan for Student of the Week. Meghan is a hard-working and dedicated student whom I have had the honor to teach and coach. Meghan is currently a junior, but was in my AP World History class her sophomore year (2018-2019). I also coach UIL Current Issues and Events, where Meghan has competed for me her sophomore and junior year. She always gives her best effort and maintains a positive attitude, even when we don’t win. She works to encourage her classmates and teammates as well.
Meghan’s leadership skills extend beyond her positive and encouraging attitude with her peers. She is very involved in student council and helped start a new club at Friendswood High School called Paws for a Cause. This club volunteers time to help animal shelters and animal rescues. Meghan’s leadership and organizational skills are admirable. She is a lovely young lady and I am more than happy to nominate her for this award.
ALEXANDER PATAWARAN
O’Connell College Preparatory School
Alexander Patawaran is a senior at O’Connell College Preparatory School. He was recently named Salutatorian of the class of 2020.
Alex has demonstrated admirable leadership skills not found in most high school students. Many younger students in our school have sought his advice and have shared their appreciation of his pleasant, encouraging attitude and patience when tutoring them in the classroom or teaching them new skills on the basketball court. He is currently the president of the National Honor Society, has been selected multiple years to represent the school at the Doyle Leadership Conference, and was a representative at RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Association) his junior year.
A kind, caring individual who puts others’ needs first, Alex frequently volunteers his time to myriad community causes, but never in a loud or obvious manner; never for self-aggrandizement. Demonstrating high moral values and a quiet humility, Alex is a wonderful, well-mannered young man, liked by all, who is a positive mentor for underclassmen, and loyal ambassador for his school.
KATRIEL IVY
La Marque High School
Miss Katriel Ivy is a brilliant scholar-athlete. She holds a 4.0 GPA and is currently ranked #1 of 144 seniors. The senior class president devotes her time to volleyball, Skills USA, HOSA and National Honor Society. Katriel’s commitment to academics has manifested itself into an acceptance to the University of Texas. She plans to major in Kinesiology and Health Education with an emphasis on Athletic Training. Katriel lives by the scripture, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me!” She is the epitome of Cougar PRIDE! (Punctuality, Responsibility, Integrity, Determination, Enthusiasm!). We can count on her to lead by example in the classroom, on the court and in the community. She lends a helping hand through peer tutorials, campus canned good drives and campus blood drives. We are lucky to have here on our campus and blessed to have her as a role model for her peers.
ISABELLA DEKELAITA
Texas City High School
Isabella juggles extracurricular activities with a rigorous course load. She shows leadership not only in the classroom but also with Stingarettes drill team where she is Colonel. During high school Isabella has also been involved in National Honor Society, Sting Nation, Student Council, Redefining Beautiful, the Charles T. Doyle Leadership Program, and the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. Isabella takes dual credit classes. She has volunteered at First Baptist Church of Texas City in Kids Church, during Vacation Bible School and Sports Camp. She is a wonderful role model to young people. Isabella is well-liked among peers. She is friendly, witty, articulate, genuine, helpful, responsible, and trustworthy. Isabella was on the Homecoming Court and she recently served as a co-emcee during the Senior Serve Talent Show. She plans to study physical therapy at Texas State University in San Marcos. She also plans to tryout for the Strutters.
BRAYDEN TORRES
Texas City High School
Brayden Torres is a very well-rounded student. He takes the most rigorous academic courses that he can take at Texas City High School while juggling multiple extra-curricular activities. He has earned the highest rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts of America. He is an active member of the varsity football team, Student Council and Senior Steering Committee. He has earned the Superintendent’s Academic Achievement Award for straight A’s. He qualified for membership into the National Honor Society, the Charles T. Doyle Leadership and Development Series, and the Rotary Youth Leadership Award. Brayden was selected by teachers to be a member of the Graduation Honor Guard in 2019. As a senior, he was nominated by his peers for Homecoming Court. He also participated in Youth in Government, where he was name Most Outstanding Male Student. He likes volunteering for Little League. Brayden has been accepted to the Mays School of Business at Texas A&M University.
LIBERTY COX
Ball High School
Ball High School freshman Liberty Cox, exemplifies herself in five areas. First, she recently earned Fourth Place at the Moody Gardens Winter Golf Classic, being noted for her sportsmanship during competition. Second, she maintains her full potential in academics, which is evidenced by her perfect 100% score in Texas testing of STARR EOC Algebra 1 math. Third, Liberty has displayed exemplary leadership skills in Robotics competition, when she recently helped the team “Qualify for Nationals” later in Iowa and individually was honored with 1st Place in Engineering Design at the competition in Texas City Battle in the Bay Vex Robotics. Fourth, Liberty demonstrated exemplary character which creates a positive working environment in school, and was selected as “District Top 50”. Fifth, Liberty makes community contributions through service and volunteering to help support school fund-raisers such as the 54-Hole Golf-a-thon to increase funds for Ball’s Golf program. Also in her personal life, she is active in Christian organizations such as the Lutheran church, and was recognized by Jamaica Beach for a community improvement activity.
BRADEN HEBERT
Ball High School
Braden Hebert is a natural leader that excels academically and socially. He has been an integral part of building the spirit of the student section of various sporting events this year. He is a school-wide leader in developing the different themes and promoting positive student participation at the games. His encouragement of other students guides them into making impactful choices. Ball High School’s student culture is a better environment because of students like Braden and his example is one that other students should strive to be. Braden plans to major in Business Management and hopes to own his own business one day. Ball High School is proud to spotlight Braden Hebert.
DAWSON FINKLEA
O’Connell College Preparatory School
Dawson brings a strong sense of ethics to our school and community, leading to acceptance at 6 universities, Including UNT and TAMU. Dawson’s free time is spent at a keyboard, not just playing video games but building websites, writing for his blog or establishing an internet connection, to use Morse Code over Radio. Dawson uses his amateur radio his skills for more than a hobby, helping the community as a Galveston County Emergency Communications Group Volunteer Radio Operator for 2020 CERT Rodeo, Galveston Radio Information Net Emergency Communications Project, O’Connell Radio Club and the Amateur Radio Education Project. His interest in graphics design has led him work with the City of Galveston on a Cultural Arts Commission Project. He volunteers at the Bryan Museum and with Chain Reaction Ministries, Houston. It is a privilege to have Dawson as part of our family at O’Connell College Preparatory School.
JESSICA ELLIOTT
Dickinson High School
Jessica Elliott is a senior member of the Dickinson High School Band. She is also a three-time TMEA All-State trumpet player. Only 1 percent of Texas high school musicians achieve this honor and Jessica has done this three times. She has also been a tremendous leader in our band program serving as the trumpet section leader and lead soloist. During her high school career she has helped change the culture. Lastly, Jessica was selected as a member of the all-region and all-area band multiple times. She has been a joy to work with and we expect wonderful things from her as she plans to attend the University of Texas.
TORY TATE
La Marque High School
Tory Tate is pursuing an Associate Degree in General Studies through College of the Mainland’s Collegiate High School while simultaneously completing the necessary requirements to graduate from La Marque High School. She has remained involved in high school programs such as Theatre, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, No Place for Hate (anti-bullying club) and Varsity Cheerleading. She’s also been active at COM in Phi Theta Kappa, Nu Psi, COM Fit Club and Project Greenlight. Not only has Tory completed 52 college credits so far but she’s ranked #3 in the senior class at LMHS. She is a very well-rounded student and also gives back to the community through volunteer work at Moore Memorial Public Library, Galveston County Food Bank, Adopt-a-Highway and Independent Village Assisted Living Facility. Tory is kind, dedicated, respectful, honest, and hard-working. Tory, who has deep family roots in La Marque, will remain a Cougar as she plans to attend the University of Houston with a goal to become a pharmacist.
