DeAndré Knoxson

Age: 28
City of Residence: Texas City
Current Title: Executive support assistant
Place of Business: Texas First Bank
Education: Associate of Applied Science, Process Technology, 2015; Texas City High School, 2011
Family: DeAndré is the eldest of his mother’s four boys and the eldest of his father’s six children. DeAndré takes great pride in being a significant role model in the lives of his younger siblings.
Professional Responsibilities: Providing administrative assistance to all executive level leadership; organizing meetings, including scheduling locations and catering when necessary; performing minor accounting duties; assists facilities manager with maintenance work orders; maintains and ensures the security of multiple company facilities; assists the head of security with routine ATM compliance checks.
Accomplishments/Honors: Texas City, Commissioner-Elect of District 1; endorsed by Texas City Municipal Police Association; endorsed by African American Police Association; one of 19 in the country to be awarded the Shell Scholarship
Community Involvement: Vice-chair of Texas City Housing Authority; founder of the Sting to Sting Scholarship; 6th Street Redevelopment committee member; Community Relations Manager of Craving for a Change; president of Minority Men for Excellence (MM4E) at College of the Mainland.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I was interested in learning about business.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I wanted to be a police officer because I wanted to make a difference in my community.
What was your first job?
My first job I was a lifeguard with the City of Texas City in the Recreation and Tourism Department.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Philippines 4:13: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Being able to work in such a family-friendly environment.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I knew more about starting a business.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I consider my mother to be my greatest mentor because the of morals and values she instilled in me to grow and be the best man I could be.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I am not at work, I enjoy traveling and indulging in new experiences and cultures.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
In high school, I swam the 50m freestyle and 100m breaststroke.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
By obtaining my Business Management degree while continuing to learn and grow within the company.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would be a police officer.
