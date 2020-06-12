William Ernest Henley once wrote as he took his final breaths, “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.” As an islander, I like to liken my life to that of a sailor: A journey as rewarding as any destination because of what you learn along the way. I did not spend much time at Abundant Life Christian School, and my heart wishes I could remain longer. But during the time I found myself here, I learned the importance of four things: Dreams, love, strength, and wisdom. Dreams are what our world is meant to stand on. If our age is in need of a new generation’s rise, it should be a generation of dreamers. Love is what we are alive for. Every day and night has a struggle, but whenever we prevail it is because of love, for it conquers all. Both these things depend on strength; ultimately the strength of our dreams and our love is what will bring us to where we wish to be. Lastly, there is wisdom. As we grow in our path of life, so must our wisdom; because it is what will guide the dreams, love, and strength of our souls.
I want to thank every person who has taught me a unique lesson of their own, and every one in my beloved family; most of all those who taught me the lessons of the heart. Family is not defined by blood, but by how we help each other stand through both victory and hardship, until we find ourselves in a place beyond good and evil.
“A dreamer is one who can only find his way by moonlight, and his punishment is that he sees the dawn before the rest of the world.” — Oscar Wilde
