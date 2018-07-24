Rolando Villarreal

Age: 28
City of residence: League City
Current title: Business development associate
Place of business: Hilltop Securities
Education: Graduate of Bay Area Christian School
Family: I am a fifth generation Galvestonian who grew up in League City. I just recently got married in Galveston to my beautiful wife, Ashley.
Professional responsibilities: I am responsible for leading the business development and community relations duties for a team of financial advisors in League City. I strive to be a positive resource for our community to reach out to with any financial needs they may have. I also work with all our existing clients to service any needs they may have while maintaining great relationships.
Accomplishments/honors: I have been acknowledged twice in the 18 months I have been with Hilltop Securities as one of the MVP Champion employees, a recognition for firm employees who have provided a level of customer service that goes above and beyond expectations of performance.
Community involvement: I currently serve on the Board of Directors at the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce, where I also serve as both the board oversight for the Young Professionals Committee and the chairman of the Health Care Committee. I am also a member of the C-Crewe Young Professionals of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I first started out my career in banking as a part-time teller and thought it would just be a temporary job for some extra cash while I was in college. It quickly turned into a passion, and I was fortunate to grow my career in consumer banking, then to commercial banking and now at financial advising. I love being able to use previous experiences I have encountered in my career to help people with their current financial needs. Banking and numbers are not always exciting to people and can sometime be intimidating. It is my goal to take away the stress and simplify overall financial needs for relationships built.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Just like a lot of boys who grow up in Texas, I wanted to be a professional football player.
What was your first job?
My first job was working at a local ice cream parlor. I loved it because it is a proven fact that you cannot have a bad day when ice cream is in the picture!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
That you are never too good (important, special and entitled) to do the little things. I heard this from my high school basketball coach, and it has stuck with me since then. I believe it can apply to so many other areas of life other than sports. The little things can be showing up early, picking up trash around the area, serving others, even something as small as going out of your way to be nice to someone. I also believe these little things can make the biggest impact in life.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Learning and helping. I love having a job where I will learn something new every day and taking those lessons learned and sharing with others.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
That I will make mistakes, and I will fail at things. But those mistakes and failures do not define me. I wish I knew that and knew how to take those mistakes and failures and use them as life lessons.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
This is where I truly believe I have a huge advantage. I have three great mentors I get to work with every day. Don, Clint and Mike are the three financial advisors I work with, and they pour so much advice into my life. I have been with the team a little over a year now, and have learned so much, not only about the financial world but how to grow as a man and as a professional.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I just got married in April, and my wife and I love to travel and explore new things. We are also huge Houston sports fans, so we love finding a good restaurant or sports bar to hang out and enjoy watching whoever is playing. GO ASTROS, TEXANS and ROCKETS!
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
That I was really shy growing up. I mean didn’t even want to talk to the waiter to order my food when we would go out to eat shy. Because now I never meet a stranger, I am a social butterfly!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Don, Clint and Mike have been a team for more than 18 years. I hope to continue the success they have developed over their careers. I hope to grow within my community. I am so proud to say that I was born and raised in Galveston County. I think today's leaders have done such a great job of building our community into a place families want to come to, it will be my generation's duty to continue that positive growth for years to come.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would coach, hands down. I know how much of a positive impact my coaches had in my life growing up, that I have always wanted to do the same. I feel like I learned so many valuable lessons when I was out on the court or the field, and cannot say thank you enough to all the men and women who spoke into my life such positive influence.
