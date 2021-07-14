Shanna Kirkpatrick

Age: 37
City of Residence: Friendswood
Current Title: Founder
Place of Business: Chara Christian Dance Academy
Education: Bachelor of Science in Sport Management with a minor in Dance from Texas A&M University
Family: I have been married to my husband, a fifth generation Friendswood resident, for 16 years this August. He is a pastor at Friendswood Friends Church. Together we have three children, ages 10, 8, and 5.
Professional Responsibilities: I have owned Chara Christian Dance Academy for 15 years in Friendswood. Each year, we serve more than 1,000 young dancers and musicians in our community and employ 30 people; providing sustainable and meaningful employment to professional artists.
Accomplishments/Honors: Founder of Part of the Art Scholarship Fund, providing financial resources for arts education for children of public servants in the Houston Bay Area
More Than Just Great Dancing! Leadership Award
Founder of Friendswood Contemporary Ballet
Studio Featured on Great Day Houston in 2018
Friendswood Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month
2021 Houston Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree
Regular contributor to the national dance publication, InSIGHT Magazine.
Studio featured on Elita Caldwell's Podcast "Because Adulting is Hard"
Business coach and national conference speaker for More Than Just Great Dancing!
Community Involvement:
Advisory Board member, Family Promise of Clear Creek
Board member, Friendswood ISD Education Foundation and marketing chair
Board member, Friends of Downtown Friendswood
Why did you go into your particular field?
I decided to open a dance studio because I love kids and I love my dance experience growing up. I saw ways to enhance that experience for families and became passionate about creating an amazing dance home established on faith and family values. However, what I didn't realize at the time is how much I would enjoy employing people and providing meaningful and sustainable work for professional artists.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be many different things growing up, which is why I think it is fitting that I found my lane as an entrepreneur where the possibilities are only limited by your creativity. Specifically, I remember wanting to be a singer as well as a professional dancer; a Radio City Rockette ideally but at 5-foot-1 those dreams were dashed quickly. I also loved the idea of being an interior decorator and rearranged my bedroom about once a week as a kid.
What was your first job?
My first job at 15 years old was being an assistant dance teacher for the legendary Stacey Willms at Stacey's Dance Studio in Kingwood. I also cleaned her studio each morning. Stacey was probably the first person who inspired me to one day open a dance studio. I loved the way she gave back to her community, ran a sound business and the amazing tight-knit atmosphere she created with her families. I learned so much from this job and developed my love for teaching preschool dance there. I learned that teaching preschool dance classes well was essential for a successful studio. Through this job, I also learned how to balance work, school and my own dance training by being on time and prepared for each area of my life as a young teenager.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
While there is no one piece of advice I can recall, I have instead been the benefactor of watching and learning from amazing people living life well. My parents and grandparents' long marriages, seasoned local business owners serving their community, community leaders making hard decisions through COVID-19, and the elder generation in my church, Friendswood Friends Church, living faithfully. Wisdom is absorbed as we watch those we admire live real, authentic lives.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is watching our students grow, hit major milestones and life markers, including their first solo, recovering from a prolonged injury, becoming a student assistant hitting that switch tilt leap. These are the things I live for as a studio owner.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I find comfort in the fact that we are all wiser than when we first began our careers. There are many things I would have done more intentionally if I knew then what I know now. "Start as you mean to go" is something I wish I had been more intentional to do 15 years ago. When you do, it is much easier in the long run to set the foundation, process and procedures before you travel down the road to the goal.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Being a part of More Than Just Great Dancing!, a national studio affiliate network and being mentored by Misty Lown has been a turning point in my career. There is an unstoppable force when you surround yourself with like-minded, high-octane entrepreneurs who challenge and inspire you. Misty has helped me dig deep into new possibilities and disrupt some of the traditional studio models that needed disruption for the benefit of our staff and ultimately our students. She and the More Than Just Great Dancing! network have helped me find the language to express my heart’s song as a business owner. I have grown as a speaker, leader and strategic thinker because of Misty's mentorship.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I am not at work, I am running my three young children to church and their various activities, like most working moms. When I get what my husband and I call "rainbow unicorn time" (time alone in our home), I love to sit and read in a quiet house. I also enjoy shopping and doing various home projects.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
As a teenager, I was once a voice over for a Quick Car radio commercial. I still remember all the lines.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
My first priority is to keep learning and listening to entrepreneurs who have gone before me. That is where my best growth and inspiration has been found. I plan to keep creating meaningful work for those who want to impact children and their community. I also hope to pass on what I have learned to other young business owners through more speaking and mentoring opportunities.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I could not be a business owner, I would go work for the best business there is — Disney. Personally, there is no place where I have more fun. Intellectually, it is a place where as a consumer I am always noticing best business practices and my creativity is inspired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.