Hillary Gramm

Age: 35
City of residence: League City
Current title: Executive director
Place of business: HIGHER Up Texas
Education: Purdue University, Bachelor of Science, 2005; University of Houston-Clear Lake, Master of Arts, 2011
Family: Paul Gramm, husband of 10 years; Millie Gramm, daughter of 4 years; three rescue cats: Alfie, Nermal and Grover
Professional responsibilities: Assist setting up 501(c)3 organization and functionality based on goals and guidelines set forth by the founders; design and implement a curriculum based on goals of the mission and strategy; secure field trips, guest speakers/volunteers and materials built into the curriculum; serve as HIGHER Up Texas’s primary spokesperson to the organization’s constituents, the media and the general public; establish and maintain relationships with various organizations and partners throughout the community and utilize those relationships to strategically enhance HIGHER Up Texas’s mission; develop measures of success for program through monthly assessment tools administered to the student participants; report to and work closely with the founders to seek their involvement in design, implementation, policy decisions, and to increase the overall visibility of the foundation throughout the community; strategic planning and implementation; develop a marketing plan and other communications efforts; review and approve contracts for services.
Accomplishments/honors: 1. Houston SPCA Run for A Reason No. 1 fundraiser, 2018 and 2019 – Through fundraising efforts, I raised $3,100 and $3,500, respectively, on behalf of the Houston SPCA when I’ve run the Houston Marathon. I thought outside of the box and “sold” all 26 miles and raised necessary funds for Houston’s homeless and hurt animals.
2. ATHENA Leadership Award 2016 nominee – The ATHENA Leadership Award was inspired by the goddess of Greek mythology known for her strength, courage, wisdom and enlightenment. This award seeks leaders that exemplify professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.
3. Houston Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 2015 honoree/award recipient – This award selects 40 of Houston’s up and coming young professionals. This group showcases young professionals that serve as leaders in their sector, serve their community and encourage others to thrive.
4. Communities In Schools of Texas 2013 Best of Texas Spirit Award – This special award honors a display of outstanding commitment to the CIS program that demonstrates consistent dedication, initiative, motivation, innovation and service to the CIS program, with students and staff inside the school and engagement with the community.
5. Communities In Schools National Office 2011 Unsung Hero honorable mention – The award, first presented in 2007, recognizes members of the Communities In Schools national network who embody the core values of the organization and exemplify the commitment of Communities In Schools to surround students with a community of support.
Community involvement: Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor more than 12 years. Currently matched to Emily for seven years; aniMeals on Wheels driver for three years; Eight Days of Hope volunteer; Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters Board of Directors November 2011 to August 2014; Crisis Hotline Counseling volunteer for seven years
Why did you go into your particular field?
"What you do today is important, because you are exchanging a day of your life for it." – Unknown
The nonprofit sector has been my career path and will be my home until I retire. My belief is that we are purposed to leave the world a better place than how we found it. There is no better way to do that than through serving others.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A meteorologist on TV or a housekeeper.
What was your first job?
Working floor security for Broadway Antique Market in Chicago throughout high school.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Drop the armor and be vulnerable. People appreciate authenticity over hardness.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Introducing young adults to new ideas and concepts in hopes that they will do more in their lives than they ever imagined possible in spite of their surroundings or backgrounds.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Be yourself. You're more memorable that way.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My sister, Lisa. She is 15 years older than me and has already navigated where I have been. She taught me to be honest and direct. She is creative and kind. She is a successful self-taught artist and has done it all while raising a daughter who has special needs. She is more than a mentor. She is a hero to me. I owe who I am to her.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy going on dates with my husband Paul, cooking with my daughter Millie, running with friends, volunteering with my Little Sister Emily, and spending time with my three rescue cats.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have run two full marathons and will probably not do that again. I should have learned my lesson the first time.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I want to continuously inspire and motivate others to do something when they see wrong. It can be as small as picking up a piece of trash on the ground or asking if someone needs help when they are struggling. We all have the power to do something; however, many do nothing. Inaction means that you are a part of the problem, too. It is not difficult to be mindful of others and be kind always.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Philanthropist
