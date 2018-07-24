Lindsey White

Age: 37
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Executive director
Place of business: United Way of Galveston
Education: Master of Business Administration from University of Houston-Clear Lake; Bachelor of Science in Marketing from University of Houston-Clear Lake
Family: Maya Angelou said it best, "I sustain myself with the love of family." My partner, Maryanne Termini, and I live in a quiet Galveston neighborhood with our beloved maltipoo, Khloe. Although most of my family lives in Fort Worth and Los Angeles, we remain very close to my parents, grandparents, sister, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and all of Maryanne's family here, too.
Professional responsibilities: Convene community leaders to craft organizational goals and develop strategies to achieve community impact in focus areas of health, education and financial stability; raise funds that support more than 30 Galveston charities by facilitating workplace giving campaigns within dozens of island businesses and organizations; serve as the fund administrator of the Galveston County Recovery Fund, which raised and leveraged more than $4 million in the wake of Hurricane Harvey for Galveston County; increase and enhance the visibility of United Way of Galveston and the missions of our partner agencies; engage in community-wide projects, including Vision 2039, Roundtable of Foundations and Galveston County Recovery Fund
Accomplishments/honors: C-Crewe Member of the Year, 2017; graduate of Leadership Galveston, 2017; graduate of Leadership League City, 2016; co-leader of Leadership Mainland, 2014; graduate of Leadership Mainland, 2013; Yaga's Children's Fund Volunteer of the Year, 2015 and 2013
Community involvement: Galveston Vision 2039 Executive Steering Committee member since 2018; Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce board member since 2017; C-Crewe 2018 Executive Committee co-chair; Rotary Club of Galveston Island board member since 2017, member since 2016; Galveston Women's Conference Social Media Committee chair since 2015; Moody Early Childhood Center Advisory Board member since 2017; Gulf Coast Big Brothers & Big Sisters Advisory Board Member since 2016; Advocacy Center for Children of Galveston County board member, 2012-16; Yaga's Children's Fund board member and Marketing Committee chair, 2013-15
Why did you go into your particular field?
Working in this field is emotionally fulfilling. I knew from an early age that I wanted to have a job that gave me an opportunity to help others. This field is challenging in many ways, and working for a nonprofit is not for the faint of heart, but every day brings something new and it is always interesting.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I’ve always loved animals, and I thought that I would be a veterinarian when I grew up until I was in high school and realized that I was way too squeamish to deal with most of the aspects of that entire profession.
What was your first job?
I did chores for allowance money when I was a kid, and that included all kinds of work, from emptying the dishwasher to cleaning the barn to mowing the yard. When I was 16, I was the first-ever public relations coordinator at Reata Restaurant in downtown Fort Worth.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Prepare for the worst and hope for the best.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The people, hands down. In every facet of my work, from our donors, to our volunteers, to our partner nonprofits, I get to work with the most inspiring, creative and giving people in our community on a daily basis.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Make it a practice to lean into your weaknesses; it is the only way to grow as a person and as a professional. It is easy to fall back on your natural talents or training, but it is transformative to push yourself on your greatest areas of weakness.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have two mentors to whom I owe a debt of gratitude. My parents shaped so many aspects of my character. My mom broke more than one glass ceiling in her career and paved the way for not just me, but many other women, to become an executive. My dad is responsible for my deep-seated belief in importance of integrity. When I was a kid and still to this day, he has always modeled how important it is to do the right thing, especially when no one is looking.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I am at my happiest when I am outside, so I look for opportunities to spend time outdoors whenever I can. I also read every day. Nothing excites me more than a new novel and some free time to get lost in it.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Not very many people know that I am a self-taught graphic designer and website developer.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
There are some big-thinkers in philanthropy in Galveston working together to make systematic change in our community and I want to continue to work alongside them and explore every opportunity to make a bigger impact here on the island.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Probably software architecture.
