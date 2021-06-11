Scholarship Winner: Chloe' Twymon

Name: Chloe’ Twymon
High School: Clear Falls High School
Parent: Cynthia McGaskey
College you plan to attend: Xavier University of Louisiana
Major: Accounting
What are your career plans? To get a job after college.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? Control what you can control. I learned that you can’t always control things, but you can control the effort.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? Being manager of the Clear Falls High School Girls basketball team was my favorite extracurricular because it taught me to try new things. I became more social and got the opportunity to meet new people.
What did you enjoy most about high school? I enjoyed becoming General Manager of The Village Vault!
What are you looking for to about college? I look forward to meeting new people and getting involved into campus activities.
What is your most important accomplishment, and why are you proud of it? As General Manager, my most proud moment was finding out we made more than $64,000 in total sales. I’m proud of that because COVID took the beginning of our senior year but to make that much money is a blessing.
What do you do in your free time? I like to spend time with my family.
What is favorite show to binge watch? My favorite show right now is “All American.”
What is your spirit animal and why? My spirit animal is a hummingbird because I am independent and bring joy into others’ lives.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? My mom has told me is “Everyone is not your friend.”
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I like listening to all types of music.
If you could meet one famous person, dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? Oprah Winfrey. I would ask what kept her motivated in order to be successful in life.
Where do you get your news? The news channels, such as Fox 26 and ABC News.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? TikTok
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Mental Health
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? To get out of your comfort zone, and try new things.
