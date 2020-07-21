Age: 28
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Medical student, University of Texas Medical Branch
Education: Bachelor of Science in Biology Concordia University, Austin; second-year medical student, UTMB, Galveston
Family: Unfortunately, most of my family lives up in North Texas so I don’t get to see them too often.
Professional responsibilities: On top of my duties as a medical student, I have several community projects aimed at helping underserved and homeless individuals here in Galveston and Austin.
Accomplishments/honors: The Daily News Citizen of the Year finalist; top research award, Concordia University; AHEC (Area Health Education Centers) scholar, UTMB; oversaw UTMB efforts for PIT (Point in Time) count, which determines county funding for homeless aid.
Community involvement:
• UTMB Public Health Organization
• Dani’s Project (passion project aimed at helping individuals without homes)
• Daily food/care pack handouts to Galveston homeless
• Hand out blankets to the homeless of Galveston during winter months
• Galveston Farmer’s Market volunteer
• Phones for the homeless
• As part of one of my community projects, I also deliver food and PPE (personal protective equipment) to lower income families here in Galveston.
• Provided more than 100 backpack care packs to individuals during the Galveston County PIT count.
Why did you go into your particular field?
The medical field offers me the ability to direct positive change and build life-lasting relationships with the people of my community.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Growing up in a rural Texas community, I always wanted to become a rural physician. I do have to admit that when I was 4, I wanted to be a T-Rex.
What was your first job?
When I was about 9, I began working with my dad as a chimney sweep. We wore the top hat and everything.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Don’t ever stop growing and learning as a person. Second best advice would have to be you can’t squeeze a turkey and call it a cow.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
UTMB offers a class load for medical students that still allows us to pursue our passion projects within the community.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
We all learn at different speeds and in different ways so don’t ever doubt yourself because you have made it this far.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My mom! She has always shown me that hard work, integrity and kindness will help you go further than anything else in this world.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
FISHING!!!
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I can identify a vast majority of the native Texas plant species.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I honestly just hope that one day I will be able to provide my services as a physician at a rate that won’t bankrupt my patients.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Becoming a rural physician has always been my passion, so there’s honestly nothing else I could ever see myself doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.