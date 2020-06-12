Marcus Reece Dobson was born in Houston on Oct. 16, 2001, being the second of four children, the oldest son. From a young age, he began his athletic career with baseball and football, achieving all-star recognition in both fields.
Throughout junior high, he participated in National History Day twice, achieving State Finalist Essays both times. This early success inspired and challenged Reece academically, leading to his success in the rigorous Advanced Placement and Honors classes that he would participate in throughout high school. He also began his school football career in the seventh grade, which he would continue until his senior year. Reece finished high school with the Chris Stone Legacy Scholarship and the Santa Fe Football Booster Scholarship.
Throughout his three years of varsity football, he would receive the following accolades: Team Captain, 2-year All-District Football Team, Galveston County Defensive Player of the Week, Defensive CO-MVP and Elite Academic All State. In addition to football, he participated in other various sports such as powerlifting, track and field, tennis and bowling. Off the field, Reece was involved in Chess Club, STEM Club, Science Club, National Honor Society and Interact Club, which brings students into the community to help and do volunteer work.
Outside of school clubs, he assisted his community through cleaning up after Hurricane Harvey, participating in beach cleanups, involvement in various church bazaars, as well as other activities.
Outside of school, Reece enjoys various board games, reading, playing chess and other variations, as well as other intellectual activities. He also enjoys spending time with others, sharing his passion for knowledge through various intellectual riddles and games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.