Parents: Angela and William Weeks
College you plan to attend: Sam Houston State University
Major: Mass Communications, PR and Marketing
What are your career plans? My career plans are to complete college and then start working on marketing for small businesses and some day move into working for bigger businesses.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? The most important lesson I learned in high school is to focus on what is best for me and not worry about what everyone else thinks.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? My favorite extracurricular activity would have been UIL Academics.
What did you enjoy most about high school? The thing I enjoyed the most about high school would have been learning new things.
What are you looking forward to about college? I am looking forward to learning even more useful information in college.
What is your most important accomplishment and why are you proud of it? My most important accomplishment would be having a job, volunteering and still being successful in school.
What do you do in your free time? In my free time I like to read, write and focus on my future.
What is your favorite show to binge watch? I don’t really watch tv.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? I can and will do great things.
Where do you get your news? Online mostly.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? I try to stay off social media.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Probably climate change
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? Focus on your studies. Impressing your friends isn’t as important as you think.
