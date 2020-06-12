Christof Gault grew up in Galveston with his brother, Oliver, and sister, Evelyn. He spent many summers in Germany with his family to strengthen his German speaking skills. He is a member of First Lutheran Church and is heavily involved in church activities and fundraisers.
Christof has participated in many high school organizations and has worked tirelessly to ensure that he has contributed positively. Some of his favorite activities include participating in Academic UIL for Math and Science, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Technical Honor Society, Swim Team, Ball High Sprouts, Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and, especially, National Honor Society and its recycling program.
His helpful, caring personality is well regarded at Ball High School as is his diligence and focus in his academic pursuits. As an Ambassador for the Biomedical Community, Christof informed incoming freshmen, parents and prospective schools about the activities and opportunities offered by the BioMed Community at Ball High School. With a strong interest in medicine, Christof has found himself drawn to pursuing courses that heighten his understanding of the human body in the hopes of attending medical school after completing his undergraduate at the University of Texas.
Through his participation in the UTMB Research and Design Internship through Ball High School, Christof assisted in research conducted in a biomedical engineering facility, which heightened his love of medicine and the scientific process. His interests extend into multiple creative fields such as piano and art as he enjoys using both sides of his brain. Recently, Christof received a High School Diploma in Piano from the American College of Musicians.
He is a model of determination and awareness; he acknowledges the problem and immediately considers ways to resolve it. Christof commits himself fully to everything he is a part of and his compassion is contagious.
