J. Alberto Maldonado

Age: 26
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Medical student
Place of Business: University of Texas Medical Branch
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Civil and Environmental Engineering, Rice University, 2018; Predoctoral Fellowship, National Institute of Health, 2023; Doctor of Medicine, University of Texas Medical Branch, 2024
Family: My parents moved to a small town in northeast Texas from Mexico a few months before I was born. They have worked minimum-wage jobs for almost my entire life supporting five kids. From a young age, my parents have demonstrated the importance of being ambitious in both our educational and professional careers. My family members include father, Jose (60); mother, Rafaela (58); sister, Rosalinda (34); sister, Leidy (30); brother, Abraham (24); brother, Diego (18); nephew, Aiden (13); and niece, Rozlynn (11).
Professional Responsibilities: As an upcoming fourth year, I have just completed the clinical clerkships that all medical students across the nation must participate in before graduating. From catching babies in the obstetrics suites and assisting on robotic surgeries in the operating room to optimizing insulin regimens in the clinic and treating acute pancreatitis in our hospital, this year has been one full of learning and introspection. As third year medical students, it was our first chance to take what we were learning in our textbooks and apply it to real patients. I really found my footing this year as I began to learn better from real patients. I also will complete the second part (Step 2) of my medical licensing exam this summer.
Shortly after, I will be moving to Washington, D.C., for a year before moving back to Galveston as I work for the National Institute of Health (NIH) in the Medical Research Scholar Program. I will join 49 other medical, dental and veterinarian students from across the country as we all delve into individualized research projects. This accomplishment comes after completing four years of research at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. My work has largely revolved around improving the patient experience for cancer patients. My most recent accomplishment includes a first author publication on screening methods to identify cancer patients early with severe financial stress as a result of their cancer care. Several other research projects include analyzing the time burden associated with different breast cancer treatments, the out-of-pocket costs associated with a new single-day bone metastasis clinic, and the retreatment rate for bone metastasis. A career goal of mine is to leverage my role as a future physician-scientist to directly impact underserved communities. I hope to conduct my research with particular emphasis on cultural and socio-economic barriers to quality oncological care.
In addition to my academic endeavors, I am closely involved with several organizations on campus and in Galveston. My work has included leading the Latino Medical Student Association as chapter president and serving on the Texas American College of Physicians (ACP) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee. I am most proud of my work bringing together all affinity groups and minority association presidents on campus to sign a letter in support of reestablishing a DEI office during my second year of medical school, coming to fruition a few months later. During this past year, I was also chosen to serve on the Texas ACP Board of Directors and now lead the state Medical Student Council for multiple educational efforts with the student leaders of each Texas chapter.
Accomplishments/Honors: I have been fortunate enough to receive several awards over the years. As a researcher, I have six publications that are searchable on PubMed within journals such as Urologic Oncology and the Journal of Oncology Practice. However, the honors I am most proud of were all awarded based on my leadership and dedication to community service. Some of my proudest accomplishments include:
2022 - Gold Humanism Honor Society, UTMB
Awarded to 15 percent of class for excellence in clinical care, leadership, compassion, and dedication to service.
2020 - Student Award in Oslerian Medicine, McGovern Academy at UTMB
Awarded to two first-year medical students for exemplifying compassionate, personalized medical care that emphasizes the doctor-patient relationship.
2020 - Herzog Foundation Medical Student Aid Endowment, UTMB
2019 - Oral Presentation and Best of Acceptance, American Society of Radiation Oncology
Chosen as one of 236 from over 3,000 abstracts submitted by faculty, residents, staff and students for the largest national radiation oncology conference. Was then selected for the Best of ASTRO national conference.
2018 - Rice Service Award, Rice University
One of three seniors recognized at graduation for service to the student body through outreach and student leadership.
2018 - Alan Grob Community Service Award, Rice University Center for Civic Leadership
Awarded to three students for service to economically and culturally disadvantaged community members.
2018 - Chi Epsilon Honor Society Graduate, Civil & Environmental Engineering Department at Rice University
Community Involvement: As a son of formerly undocumented immigrants from Mexico, I have stayed connected to my roots by serving as a fierce advocate for underserved communities within Galveston. Starting with my very first month at UTMB, I have volunteered nearly every week at the local student-run free clinic, St. Vincent's. My consistent involvement has summed up to more than 150 hours of directly caring for patients and more than 250 hours of leading the clinic as a junior director. With these efforts, I was recognized after my first semester as the Volunteer of the Month. St. Vincent's Student Run Clinic serves as a vital resource for interdisciplinary medical care and I have aided in the clinic's efforts hosting our annual community health fairs. With a team of clinic leaders, I was able to secure $6,000 in grant funding from the Texas Medical Association over my two years as a junior director to provide basic health screenings, nutritional plans and annual vaccines.
Additionally, I have served as an active mentor for premedical students. Over the past year, I have joined Prescribe it Forward as a mentor to students across the nation who seek advice about applying to medical school. A large portion of participating mentees are underrepresented minorities in medicine and/or low-income students who don't have family members to look to as resources. As a first-generation college student myself, I identify with many of my mentees. Additionally, I am also still involved with my alma mater and was selected for Rice University's Associates Program, an opportunity often only offered to alumni and faculty with already well-established careers. Through the Associates Program, I am able to directly interact with Rice undergraduate students and provide advice to several students about their future careers through bi-annual dinners and several meet and greets during their orientation week.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I am going to give the cliché answer here: I love helping people! It was a pairing of my love for STEM and my need to interact with everyday people. I was born in a town where the nearest doctor was 15 miles away. My parents don’t speak much English. My siblings and I spent a lot of our childhood translating for them and helping them navigate government documents. I was fortunate enough to benefit from many government assistance programs as a U.S. citizen, but my parents weren’t as lucky. With scarce resources, my parents minimized their own health and often delayed preventative care. Now, as a future physician myself, I see many patients in similar situations. I truly believe that I am uniquely fitted to relate to underserved patients and provide a guiding support as an ally.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I was kind of all over the place with my professional aspirations as a child. I distinctly remember wanting to become a writer after reading the entire “Magic Tree House” collection. I later considered becoming a judge after spending one summer convincing my brother I was going to sue him for defamation of character, which I learned watching “The People’s Court.” Neither aspiration came to fruition.
What was your first job?
My very first job was cutting trees with my dad in the Texas summer heat. My dad is an expert on trees and let’s just say he’s really fast at his job despite turning 60 in December. A decade ago, he was even faster. These summers were spent dressed in head-to-toe clothing with long sleeve shirts, jeans, gloves and a hat. In the Dallas area, we were seeing record-high temperatures during my teenage years. Additionally, I found out I was highly allergic to poison ivy and poison oak to the point that I had steroid shots in my glutes. Neither my dad nor brother were allergic. All in all, I did not have fun and my brother loves to remind me about it! After a couple of months, I left my dad to work with my mom instead as a waiter. Would choose waiting tables a million times over.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“Even though you’re about to be a doctor, you’re still one of us!” — my cousin, Alma
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love interacting with community members every single day. I was a civil and environmental engineering major in college. When I first arrived at college, I went for the first engineering major that offered classes past the standard STEM courses during freshman year. I fell into the major and really loved it. My first professional job came during the summer after sophomore year as an environmental engineering intern for Shell. It was an amazing opportunity, but I quickly found that I was still missing interaction with people outside of coworkers. I then came back to college junior year, dropped all my engineering classes, and switched into pre-medical classes. It was a scary and abrupt decision. Nonetheless, I am now assured that I chose the right profession when I get the opportunity to work directly with a patient.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Medicine and the life of academia come with many failures. I have been turned down by plenty of jobs and schools over the years. I also have had times when I felt so academically underprepared that it was difficult to stay motivated. As a son of undocumented immigrants and as someone from a really small town in Texas, I constantly find myself in settings that my family and childhood friends wouldn’t understand. However, it is extremely important to continue to believe in oneself, especially in times of trouble. The path to becoming a physician is hard. Students who come from much more affluent backgrounds struggle as well. It is a matter of searching for help when you need it, finding your community of support, and constantly reminding yourself of your capabilities. Embrace the struggle and continue to believe in yourself.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
This question is really hard for me as I feel that very few professionals completely relate to me. I’m Mexican American, from a rural town, undocumented parents, grew up poor, went to an elite college, and now I’m in medical school. There aren’t many of us. Because of this, I find that it has been more of a combination of mentors for different needs that have really guided me to where I am today.
In high school, Barbara Caffee, Malinda Allison, Mrs. Ruth Ann Jones and Mrs. Tammy Whitlock pushed me to pursue Rice University. In college, Sonya Ramirez was an inspirational ally who constantly reminded me I deserved everything I had achieved. Dr. Lauren Colbert and Dr. Grace Smith at MD Anderson are two of my first research mentors who have really helped shape my research interest and ability to work through the research process. Dr. Demetria Smith-Graziani has served as an important example of how to navigate the academic oncology world as a minority. Finally, despite not completely understanding the world of medical training, my parents and siblings have been a constant source of support and motivation to keep pushing forward.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I like to spend lots of time at coffee shops. Oddly enough, I don’t drink coffee that much though unless I’m specifically studying at one of these shops and need to buy something. Lately, I have been exploring the authentic food scene throughout Galveston and Houston whenever I have some downtime. I recently have ventured into writing lots of Yelp reviews and I’m working on becoming Yelp elite! So keep a lookout for my posts. On weekends, I run alongside the beach at sunset or sunrise for a cool off from all the studying. I also love to dance for fun and look for the best DJs who have a mix of old reggaeton, new hip hop, cumbias, norteñas and merengue. My parents actually met dancing so I have to keep the tradition alive.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am someone who is proudly Mexican American. I think a lot of people at first sight assume I grew up either in the Rio Grande Valley, California or Mexico. I love all these locations, but it’s not who I am. I actually grew up in a predominately white community in northeast Texas with a population of 2,000 people. Growing up, I had very few friends who spoke Spanish and it was often discouraged in public. It took lots of self-reflection and relearning to discover my true identity. I still feel a strong connection to my country boy roots. Simultaneously, I also am a lot more comfortable with my upbringing as a son of undocumented immigrants from Mexico. I’m very proud of who I am, but it took work to finally celebrate all of my intersecting identities.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I see myself as a future physician-scientist within the field of oncology. With taking the medical route, our pathway to full-time practitioners has many benchmarks. I’m looking forward to my year off completing a research fellowship at the NIH. I then will apply to residency before eventually applying to a fellowship. My training after medical school likely will be a five- to six-year journey before I am able to work in my specialty. I see a future working in an academic institution as a regional expert on different cancer treatments. I also hope to one day run my own laboratory with further research into tumor marker identification and decreasing socioeconomic barriers to cancer care.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I think I would revert back to environmental engineering. First of all, it was a good-paying job! But I also really enjoyed the intellectual stimulation within the field with opportunities to explore other subsets of environmental work. I think eventually I would have moved more into renewable energy. Yet, I would have missed the side of medicine that interacts with everyday people, every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.