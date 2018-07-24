Age: 35
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Owner
Place of Business: Clay Cup Studios
Education: I attended Indian River State College in Florida for marketing and business.
Family: I have a loving husband, Justin Owens, and three children: Caidyn, Kaylie and Weston.
Professional responsibilities: I own Galveston's local interactive art studio. I run all day-to-day operations. There are a lot. Too much to mention but I love it.
Accomplishments/honors: Well, in college, I was on the dean's list, I won state in DECA but that was so long ago. More recently, my studio received silver for best family entertainment in Galveston. I was very proud of this because I'm such a little business and I was sandwiched between two huge companies. My greatest accomplishment, however, is my family. I am so blessed.
Community involvement: I try to involve myself in as much as I can. I think it's important as a citizen and as a business owner to take an active role in the community. With my studio, I have been fortunate enough to help several local nonprofits raise money through fundraising and through auction. I always try to put away a little bit every month so that I can do art projects with the youth in the city who don't have the resources to come to a place like mine. I want all the kids in Galveston to have fun and see the beauty of art. I have been a part of a few boards on the island, but my most recent project is Turtles About Town. I have partnered with Joanie Steinhaus from Turtle Island Restoration Network. TAT is a program that raises awareness for the Kemp's ridley sea turtle and helps boost economic growth in Galveston through art.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I come from a family of artists but I’m also a mother of three. I wanted to bring something like Clay Cup Studios to the island. A place where friends and families could laugh, have fun and make memories.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be an actress like my Aunt Anne but I have horrible stage fright, so that ended pretty quickly.
What was your first job?
I worked in a hair salon in Florida as a shampoo girl at 14.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Make life about memories with the ones you love. When you are on your death bed, do you want to think about all the hours you put into work or about spending time with the people who truly matter?
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love meeting new people but my favorite is the look on people’s faces, young and old, when they make something pretty and they didn’t know they could. They are so proud of themselves. I love that.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I guess how long it takes to establish your business. You hear that it takes a bit from others when you begin but I don’t think it really sinks in until you are doing it. It takes a lot of time and sacrifice, much more than you ever anticipate.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My father, Keith. He has the best advice of anyone I know. I know he’s my dad and that’s very cliche for me to say but it’s the truth. He’s one of the smartest men I know, both in life and business. I always call him when I have an issue or something I can’t figure out. He always seems to have an answer that gets me through that bump in the road.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Spend time with my family at the beach. I love to travel, so I try to do that as much as I can, too.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Wow that’s a hard one. I’m an open book, so there’s not much probably. I am a huge Jimmy Buffet fan. I grew up with Buffet music always in my home. Going to concerts with my dad. I’m from south Florida, so I suppose it’s in my blood. I think it’s one of the reasons my husband started talking to me when we first met. I was singing “Come Monday” and he took notice. He’s a big fan, too, and at our age, that’s not really normal.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I would like to see Clay Cup continue to grow, for more people in Galveston to know I’m there. After three years, I still get a lot of locals who come in that didn’t know I was around. The more the studio grows, the more I can do in the community. Just maybe I’ll be able hire more people, so I don’t have to work so many hours. That would be nice.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I don’t really know to be honest. I can’t see myself doing anything else. Maybe go back to school and get a degree in teaching. I would love to teach. I do that now a little bit with the camps we have. I love it.
