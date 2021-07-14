Age: 37
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Senior associate
Place of Business: Mills Shirley, LLP
Education: South Texas College of Law – Houston, Texas; May 2009 Juris Doctor
May 2006 - Trinity University - San Antonio, Texas; Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Law; Minor in Drama
Family: I have been married to Jason Goldberg for 12 years and we have three wonderful children, Henry (7), Jane (5) and Katherine (1), along with our fur baby, Emma (12).
Professional Responsibilities: I practice in the firm's litigation section, focusing on municipal and government, personal injury, probate and breach of contract law.
Accomplishments/Honors: Outstanding Young Lawyer of Galveston County (2019-2020)
Community Involvement: President-elect of the Galveston County Bar Association (2020-2021); president of the Galveston County Young Lawyers Association (2019-2020); Cedar Lawn board officer (2018-2020); president of the Board of Directors for Children’s Coalition (2019-2020); past president of the Board of Directors for Children's Coalition (2020-2021); Junior League of Galveston County member (2013-present); BUILD Galveston board member (2020-present)
Why did you go into your particular field?
After graduating college, I knew I could not live on a Broadway salary in New York City. I went to law school and my new stage became the courtroom. On my new stage, I zealously advocate for my clients.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Either a shoe salesman, actress or nurse.
What was your first job?
Summer staff member at John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science in Houston.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
To treat challenges as opportunities.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I enjoy helping people through difficult times in their lives. Hopefully, I am able to guide them effectively and with compassion through the legal system.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
You can't change the facts.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My Dad. He taught me to always listen to others. He showed me what it means to work hard for what you want and to never give up. Additionally, as a new lawyer in Austin, my boss taught me how to be an effective and strong litigator. She gave me my first and only trial briefcase that I bring for good luck to each one of my trials.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy spending time with my husband and three children, reading, playing games and roasting marshmallows in our backyard. I also enjoy running on the seawall with my dog, Emma.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I can hands down win a watermelon eating contest.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
With the assistance of others, I laid the foundation for my practice. Over the next several years, I hope to continue to grow my practice and assist people in my community.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would go back to working in theater.
