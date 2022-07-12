Megan Mallory

Age: 37
City of Residence: La Marque
Current Title: CFO and HR Director
Place of Business: Galveston Insurance Associates
Education: Walden University MBA Accounting and Finance, BA Communication and Media Studies, and Galveston College associate degree, general studies.
Family: To me, my family is everything. I work hard to support my family. They have given me all the strength to do everything I have accomplished thus far. My husband and I work as a team instilling core values such as respect, responsibility and resilience into our children. On top of all of this, we have made sure to build a strong family structure built on unconditional love.
Professional Responsibilities: I am the chief financial officer and HR director of GIA, an independent insurance agency that was founded in 1892 and is dedicated to servicing the community. Primary functions include payroll, budgeting, incentive compensation plan, financial management, reporting and human resources. I also help organize community events so that our organization can give back to Galveston as much as we can.
Accomplishments/Honors: Some of my accomplishments include completing my master's degree, becoming a licensed insurance agent by obtaining my General Lines Agent Property and Casualty license through TDI. I also worked diligently on our agency’s submission to IIABA, which resulted in our selection as an Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA) Best Practices agency. This honor, awarded to only 267 agencies nationwide, is something we've been trying to qualify for quite a long time. I also completed my Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) for Galveston.
Community Involvement: As one of the community engagement leaders for GIA, I help to organize various activities, such as Meals on Wheels every Monday, collecting donations for the Galveston County Food Bank, and our annual involvement with The Salvation Army's Angel Tree kids at Christmastime. I also serve as a board member for Communities in Schools of Galveston County. I am a participant in the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce's C-Crewe and completed the Leadership Galveston program in 2020.
Why did you go into your particular field?
When I was working at the school district, I took a temporary position in the finance department after Hurricane Ike to assist with FEMA and insurance claims. I really enjoyed the accounting work and decided to pursue that as a career.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Growing up, I loved animals and aspired to be a veterinarian. But, if you ask my family, I loved to sing and dance and wanted to be an actress.
What was your first job?
My first job was at a boutique on The Strand called La Vida Clothing. Within a few months, I was promoted to manager and learned a lot about finance and leadership.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I have received comes from my boss, Garry. Anytime anything negative comes your way don’t let it affect you. Let it roll off you like water on a duck’s back, and it will go away.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I can honestly say I have found my forever job. Not only do I thoroughly enjoy what I do, I work for an amazing organization. GIA is most definitely the best place I have ever worked. I am absolutely blessed to consider my co-workers as a second family.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Honestly, I have come to terms that the field I am in changes frequently. Times change, people change. It’s all about how you accept that and move forward with a positive attitude.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Most definitely my mom. I have watched her go through college, start her career as a nurse, and excel into leadership as a vice president at UTMB. Her setting an example for me and always supporting me in all that I do is the main reason I have been able to accomplish so much.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I absolutely love to spend time at home with my family. I am the true definition of a homebody. We relax, cook together and watch movies. Just having that quality time with them fills my heart with joy.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
When I was 17 years old, I was in a car accident that changed my life. I sustained injuries and had to have two fingers amputated. This car accident was a real wakeup call to get my life together and start living my life with a sense of purpose. After that, I dedicated myself to working and going to school until I found a career that suited me.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue to gain success on the financial side and perfect my Excel skills. As far as HR, that is an ever-changing field. I plan to grow my knowledge and obtain certifications.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would really love to be a chef. I have a deep passion for cooking and sharing my food with others. I have been told numerous times I should open a restaurant; however, I really enjoy my day job!
