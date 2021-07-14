Amber Ferguson

Age: 33
City of Residence: La Marque
Current Title: Teacher
Place of Business: Houston ISD
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication, Texas State University
Family: Mother - Debra Ferguson
Father - Arthur Ferguson
Twin sister - Ashley Ferguson
Professional Responsibilities: I educate and inspire students through fine arts and dance. I am committed to giving students an outlet to express themselves, and building positive relationships that pushes students to dream and reach for the stars.
Accomplishments/Honors:
Miss Black and Gold
Miss Juneteenth
Featured Red Nose Day educator
Numerous fine arts dance competition awards
Best in Class Choreography
Best in Class Middle School Dance Team
Best in Class Elementary Dance Team
Best in Class Crowd Appeal Award
Dancers selected to perform at All-Star Hall of Fame performance
MLK Battle of the Band first place dance team
Oratorical contest finalist
Featured dancers HISD Fine Arts Friday
Why did you go into your particular field?
Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever dreamed that I would be a teacher. I volunteered throughout college at Burnet Elementary with its drill team. After Hurricane Ike in 2008, Burnet and Parker combined into one school, and the Parker Jazzettes was formed. Building a team from scratch and giving students an outlet to express themselves and succeed through the devastation of Hurricane Ike was a driving force in my decision to become a fine arts educator.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I dreamed of either becoming a lawyer or an actress.
What was your first job?
An administrative assistant at Central Middle School. This was part of the Community Youth Development Program where students worked at an internship and received stipends for work shadowing.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“God's delays are not his denials.” — Commissioner Keith Henry
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The light in my students' eyes when I see them achieve something that they thought was unachievable. Witnessing the glow of success in the eyes of children always will be something that moves my heart. It is also the No. 1 reason I continue to strive to be the best educator possible.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I have learned that when children are challenged to overcome obstacles and motivated to do their best, there is nothing that they cannot achieve. When given the opportunity, children can and will rise to the occasion. I have come to realize that, at the end of the day, it is always about love/passion and being a light of love for others to see and feel.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My father because he always gives sound advice without being judgmental. His genuine love and concern for humanity is inspiring.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy traveling and experiencing other cultures through travel. The world is such a diverse place, and understanding/learning the diversity of the world is something that I truly enjoy doing.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I can be extremely shy when you first meet me, but, once I open up, I am an extreme extrovert.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue to inspire students to achieve scholastically and artistically. I also want to make a difference through the arts by addressing educational disparities amongst minority youth by opening a fine arts center for inner-city students.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would be living in Los Angeles or New York and pursuing acting full-time.
