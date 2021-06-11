Scholarship Winner: Gabriel Hull

Name: Gabriel Hull
High School: Clear Creek HS
Parents: Deven and Catherine Hull
College you plan to attend: Clemson University
Major: Mechanical Engineering
What are your career plans? I want to become a mechanical engineer and help build things to better the world.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? Life can be anything that you make it.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? Playing on the soccer team was my favorite because I love playing soccer, and I love playing with my teammates.
What did you enjoy most about high school? I enjoyed playing soccer and spending time with my friends.
What are you looking for to about college? I am looking forward to being more independent and learning to live on my own.
What is your most important accomplishment, and why are you proud of it? Getting four-year Superintendent Scholar because it paid respect to all the hard work I did in high school.
What do you do in your free time? Listen to music and watch Netflix.
What is favorite show to binge watch? “Survivor”
What is your spirit animal and why? A sea turtle because it's what an online quiz told me.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? The truth gets you the furthest in life.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I have grown up my whole life with cerebral palsy.
If you could meet one famous person, dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? I would ask O.J. Simpson if he really did it because did he really do it?
Where do you get your news? From The Daily News or the 5 o'clock news
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? Snapchat
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Letting the two-party system divide the country.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? Don't waste your time unhappy, high school is short.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.