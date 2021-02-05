African Americans don’t appear to have much faith in the health care system.
Only 6 of 10 Black adults said they trust doctors to do what’s right most of the time compared with 8 of 10 white people; 7 of 10 Black people said the health care system treats people unfairly based on race “very often” or somewhat often” compared with the 6 in 10 Black adults asked a similar question in 1999, according to a 2020 poll by nonprofit health organization Kaiser Family Foundation and news site The Undefeated.
A long history of racism in health care could be lingering and influence the Black community’s distrust for the health care system.
It’s a problem local leaders have long tried to counter.
In the early 20th century, John Henry Clouser, a community leader and civil rights activist who lived from 1899-1987, started a Black Health Parade to help ease fear and distrust of doctors and hospitals among Black residents. Educator John Clouser and his organization, the Volunteer Health League, would organize the parade — along with lectures and exhibits — during National Negro Health Week to promote nutrition and exercise and strengthen Black people’s trust in health care. National Negro Health Week ran from 1915 to 1951.
Galveston’s Black Health Parade, National Negro Health Week or any other initiative that targets improving minority health could be a good way to strengthen African Americans’ faith in health care, said Wendy Langham, a retired nurse of over 37 years.
There should be more programs like St. Vincent’s Clinic, 2817 Postoffice St., or Partners in Pink: Galveston County Breast Cancer Coalition, that provide quality healthcare to underserved and underinsured populations of Galveston, Langham said.
About 3.9 million nonelderly African Americans were uninsured in 2019, according to Kaiser Family Foundation. The lack of insurance and the cost of care hinder Black people from going to the doctor, said Langham, who is African American. Black people also don’t see enough Black doctors in healthcare, she said.
“We’re afraid they’re not going to treat us as good as they treat someone else,” she said, to referring health care providers of other races.
African American physicians were practicing in Galveston during the early 20th century, according to the Galveston and Texas History Center. Many of their practices were along Postoffice or Market streets.
Wilina Gatson, who was the first Black person to graduate from the University of Texas Medical Branch Nursing program in 1960, was an active health authority in the Galveston community, said Tommie Boudreaux, a close friend and sorority sister of Gatson.
“Health was always an issue she wanted to discuss,” Boudreaux said, adding she was a part of several health committees in the community including the medical branch’s nurse and alumni associations during her long life from 1925-2011.
Gatson, also headed a nurse’s program at her church, First Union Baptist Church at 1027 Ave. K, her cousin Alice Gatson said. Wilina Gatson would distribute brochures about heart health and urge senior citizens to participate in the weekly exercise program at the predominantly Black church, she said.
Galveston has a long history of helping minorities with health care and health care for Black people has improved, Alice Gatson said. But targeted initiatives like the Black Health Parade would help make health care better for them, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.