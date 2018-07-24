Paul Harrington

Age: 24
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: National marketing director
Place of business: Moody Insurance Group Inc.
Education: I received my bachelor's degree in Agricultural Business from Texas A&M University in December 2015.
Family: I'm a fifth generation islander (at least that's what my family says) and the majority of my family still live down here. I have two uncles who live on the island, one working for UTMB and the other at Shearn Moody Plaza. My mother and father raised me in Galveston before moving to Friendswood in 1999. My aunt runs a real estate company on the island as well. My grandfather worked for T&T Marine for the majority of his life.
Professional responsibilities: I am responsible for designing and implementing new insurance products and the subsequent marketing campaigns for each individual product. I have a portfolio of six products that is growing. In addition, I manage internal wholesalers and account reps as they work with and service insurance agents all over the country. I'm also responsible for recruiting and building relationships with large agencies and distribution channels on a national level. We currently market and promote our products in 48 states and Puerto Rico. I spend most of my time making sure that the entire sausage-making process of insurance continues on and confirm that everyone is happy and satisfied with our service and our products.
Accomplishments/honors: I rose to the position in less than two years while coming into the insurance business with zero experience. My work experience up until that point had been economic research and government, having spent five months working for Congressmen Randy Weber.
Community involvement: I am a board member for Pachyderm and work with its community events such as fundraisers and food donations to Upward Hope Academy. I also started an improv comedy troupe that has performed for crowds of 85-plus on several occasions and hope to expand the improv and comedy presence on Galveston Island. We are a big art town and we have no comedy? That's a problem.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I had no real desire to go into the insurance industry when I graduated from college but I did know that I love business and economics. I had applied at many businesses around town and around the state with no particular field in mind, just something that I could use my business and economics knowledge toward. I thankfully was hired as an internal wholesaler for Moody Insurance Group Inc. and became interested quite quickly. The insurance industry and the way the markets function are so fascinating to me. Working on a national level it has been a real treat to see how different trends affect different parts of the country.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a meteorologist. Like a lot. My parents bought me this college book about weather with these amazing photographs of different types of weather events around the world. I would stare at that thing for hours. I even would casually watch the Weather Channel. The weather always mystified me growing up. The fact that it could go from a beautiful sunny weekend to full blown hurricane in a week blew my mind.
What was your first job?
I always like to say my first job was doing whatever Ron Plackemeier told me to do but in reality my first real job was waiting tables at Yaga's Cafe.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
There are two rules to life. 1. Do not sweat the small stuff. 2. It is all small stuff.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Every day presents new and different challenges. I cannot stand doing the same task repeatedly every day, and the insurance business is full of random change, whether it be governmental regulations or problems that arise that require a unique solution.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish someone would have told me that it is okay to not know something. I was terrified going into this job because I had zero experience before I started and it made feel as if I would immediately fail because I did not study it in college or have my license. Once I accepted that I did not really know anything about insurance, I became incredibly open to learning as much of it as I can.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
As cliche as it is, my father is still my greatest mentor. I've learned and taken inspiration from a lot from great people over my life, but I can always rely on my father to give me his honest opinion and generally can get me pointed in the right direction.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Go outside and be around my friends. Once I am surrounded by the people I care most about, all other issues become mute.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
That I am a farmer at heart. I may have never owned a farm myself but I have always had a sense of connectedness. I have been around them off and on my whole life and I love the idea of growing my own food and raising my own livestock. It's honest and rewarding work.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I have a long way to grow in my career and I hope to never stop learning. There is so much to be understood about the business and the people who comprise it. I hope to better understand the whole machine as my career progresses.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Working for the United States State Department as a foreign service officer at an embassy somewhere.
