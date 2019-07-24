Age: 38
City of residence: Texas City
Current title: Assistant executive director
Place of business: United Way Galveston County Mainland
Education: I'm currently a full-time student at the University of Houston-Clear Lake and will be receiving my bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management in the spring of 2020.
Family: I'm married and have three children. I moved to Galveston County in 2010 and we love this area. My family and I plan to retire here.
Professional responsibilities: I work directly under the executive director and provide support in the execution of goals, objective, policies and decisions for the operation of United Way Galveston County Mainland. I play an active role in communitywide efforts to build a more effective human service system, serving as liaison for both donors and nonprofit organizations.
Accomplishments/honors: Outstanding Public Service – Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service for 2011, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2018. This award is in recognition of outstanding public service contributed to our community through the VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program.
Community Service Leadership – Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service for 2012, 2016, 2018. This award is in recognition and appreciation of outstanding effort, dedication and personal contributions in building stronger workplaces and communities through the VITA program.
Outstanding Achievement – Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service for 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018. This award is in recognition for outstanding public service through the VITA program.
Spirit of Caring Award – United Way Galveston County Mainland for 2018. This award is for outstanding performance in every aspect of company campaign, and an ongoing commitment to community involvement.
Hometown Heroes Award – St. George's Episcopal Church in 2018. This award is awarded to Ambassadors of Hope who exhibit kindness, a servant's heart, a prayerful life and bring forth unity.
Graduate of 2017 Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Leadership Mainland Class.
Current participant of the 2019 League City Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program.
My biggest honor was being selected as the commencement speaker for my graduating class at College of the Mainland in May 2017.
Community involvement: Chairman, Board of Directors – Emergency Food and Shelter Program (FEMA), 2016 – current. This program aims to prevent homelessness by providing shelter and food supportive services to those who have economic emergencies.
Board member, Emergency Food and Shelter Program (FEMA) for 2014-2016.
Lifetime Member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
Member of Young Professionals – Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce
Member of Texas Young Professionals, 2014 – current
Volunteer, VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program, IRS – This programs offers free tax preparation services to low-income households, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers.
Immediately following Hurricane Harvey, I served as chair of the Unmet Needs Committee for the Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group. Since September 2017, I have worked hand-in-hand with residents of Galveston County whose homes were heavily damaged in the storm. To date, I have successfully refurnished or repaired 647 homes in Galveston County using grant funding received from generous companies and organizations. Most clients were previously sleeping on floors or air mattresses in a relative's home, but they are now back home with new furniture and a warm bed.
Why did you go into your particular field?
There is a saying that sometimes a job finds you, not the other way around. This is true in my case. Twelve years ago, I received help from a United Way agency when I had no one else to turn to. That agency later offered me a job as the Social Service Case Manager, and I quickly became acquainted with the nonprofit groups in Galveston County. A few years later, a position became available with United Way and I was able to use my experience as a client and case manager to join their team.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was little, I wanted to be a teacher. I enjoyed school, and some of my best memories were with classmates on the playground. My fascination for helping others started at an early age after a very special teacher helped me through some tough times.
What was your first job?
My first job was waitressing when I was 15. I enrolled in a work-study program my freshman year of high school that allowed me to work in the afternoon. Not only did this program give me the opportunity to develop soft skills that I needed, but it also allowed me to help my family financially.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Never accept no from someone who does not have the authority to say yes.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I enjoy helping clients in the community on a daily basis. Connecting someone in need with a vital resource and making an impact on their life is incredibly rewarding.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Be confident in your decisions, regardless of the result. Failure will only break you if you see it as a loss. Instead, view loss as an opportunity to improve and grow by learning from the mistakes you make.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have been lucky enough to have many mentors, but two people have made a huge impact on my life. Since deciding to go back to school, my husband has been incredibly supportive of every decision that I have made and has always encouraged me to push past any obstacle I encounter. He is always willing to lend me an unbiased ear and give me advice in both my professional and personal life. Chris Delesandri has introduced me to many people in the community and taught me some very important life lessons throughout my time at United Way. They’ve both helped me become a strong and independent woman.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I have time away from work and school, I enjoy spending time with my family. My weekends are typically devoted to my schoolwork, so every minute I can get to spend time with my family is something that I treasure.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
My favorite hobby is playing mind-sharpening puzzles and games that enhance my cognitive function and increase my brain speed. My favorite game is Sudoku because it provides a sense of accomplishment when I can solve the puzzles creatively and I have to think three or four steps ahead to my next move.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I will continue furthering my education to obtain my MBA and learn new strategies and technologies relevant to my career field. Joining professional speaking associations and leadership classes will help me develop my talents and skills, while providing networking and relationship building opportunities with like-minded individuals. Lastly, I will maximize my strengths and continue to overcome my weaknesses.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would most likely be pursuing a degree in nursing.
