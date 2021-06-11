Scholarship Winner: Alexandra Vasut

Name: Alexandra Vasut
High School: Ball High School
Parents: Brent and Stephanie Vasut
College you plan to attend: University of Texas at Austin
Major: Public Relations
What are your career plans? I plan to pursue a career in public relations or broadcasting.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? The most important lesson I learned in high school was to always keep a positive attitude and to look for the silver lining in all situations. This has helped me to be a better and stronger person.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? My favorite extracurricular activity was cheer because it allowed me to contribute to school events and have fun while also being able to participate in community service and be a leader.
What did you enjoy most about high school? My best memories in high school are with the new friends I gained through Ball High and the in-class learning made fun by my great teachers.
What are you looking for to about college? I am looking forward to taking the next step into my future and being able to enjoy myself while still receiving a great education.
What is your most important accomplishment, and why are you proud of it? Receiving the citizenship award was my biggest accomplishment because it showed me that the faculty believed in my character.
What do you do in your free time? In my free time, I enjoy doing anything outside and spending time with my friends and family.
What is favorite show to binge watch? “Greys Anatomy”
What is your spirit animal and why? My spirit animal is a dolphin because I love the water and dolphins always seem happy.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? My mom always told me that hard work pays off and to keep my shoulders back and chin up. These pieces of advice have proven to be useful and have allowed me to keep positive and move forward onto college. Moving onto my dream college has allowed me to see that my hard work has paid off.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I am Greek and come from a huge, awesome Greek family.
If you could meet one famous person, dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? I would ask Jack Dorsey how he would propose regulating social media in a country founded on freedom and free speech.
Where do you get your news? CNBC
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? Twitter
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Social Media
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? My brother is an incoming freshman and I constantly tell him that if he tries his hardest, participates in all activities, keeps a positive attitude, and learns from his mistakes, he will be successful.
