Age: 35
City of Residence: League City
Current Title: Communications and media director
Place of Business: League City Regional Chamber of Commerce
Education: Associate's degree, San Jacinto Junior College
Family: Two children, Tyler Matthew, 16; and Anabella Faith, 10
Professional responsibilities: Manage overall communications focused on development of dynamic presence and strategic positioning of the organization. Direct marketing, leadership development, partnering, creating and implementing communication strategies in the advancement of organizational objectives. Devise communications that boost revenues and increase profitability and organization performance. Create communications to cultivate interests with media, industry leaders, members and the community. Tasks include: Develop and maintain social media communications plan; consistently monitor and make posting to all social media accounts; maintain the chamber website to ensure accuracy and consistency; ensure that new and consistent information (article links, stories and events) are posted regularly; develop and maintain Search Engine Optimization on the chamber website; develop, design and distribute all print and electronic collateral including, but not limited to newsletters, brochures, press releases, Tell-U-Gram (weekly newsletter) and MOMENTUM (monthly magazine); maintain member and non-member databases; develop and design different chamber programs, such as Chamber University, Leadership League, city and Member 2 Member benefits; plan, film, edit and distribute weekly videos; manage all advertising initiatives; event planning and execution; manage various committees as assigned
Also owns and operates a full-service media company, Your Town Media Group.
Helped develop it into a well-respected brand within the small-business community. Established history of creating effective media networks and utilizing media resources to establish effective client results.
Develops and implements production/marketing plan for various businesses in and around the Greater Houston Area. Tasks included: Script/storyboard writing; video production/advertising; graphic design; website design and maintenance; optimizing clients website for search traffic; developing innovative link building campaigns; composing, optimizing and promoting high traffic articles; building relationships with key industry insiders
Accomplishments/honors: MOMENTUM online magazine was awarded second place in 2016 and 2017 for the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE) Media Awards; 2014 Small Business of the Year through the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce; served on the Board of Directors for the Galveston County Chamber of Commerce; speaker at multiple small-business development events
Community involvement: Host of a radio show "League City Live" with Vinyl Draught Radio; works as a contract reporter for i45NOW, delivering local, positive news for Galveston County; volunteers for multiple nonprofit organizations
Why did you go into your particular field?
I always had a dream of being the next Oprah Winfrey or Ellen DeGeneres. I was fortunate enough to have been chosen to work for a local media company, YourTownTV, when I went to a group interview with more than 40 people. That is where I really got my start in this industry.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A news reporter.
What was your first job?
Marketing assistant for a dental practice.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
You cannot change how other people feel about you and act toward you. Don't spend your life trying to please everyone. Be the best version you can be of yourself, trust in yourself and others will naturally follow your lead.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Being able to play a small part in helping small- to medium-sized businesses grow and expand. When someone comes to me and says that my work helped their business grow, there is no better feeling than that.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
That I can't be perfect at everything. I spent so much time at the beginning of my career trying to be a perfectionist with every aspect of my job. It put such a high level of stress on me that I couldn't ever possibly live up to my own expectations.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Bonnie Lem. She was the first person who ever took the time to help me bring out the best version of myself. She sat me down when I first started working for her and told me she saw something very unique and special inside of me. There were days when she was tougher on me than I liked, but I now realize why she did what she did. She taught me so much during the years I worked for her. I will never forget all that she did for me.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy running, being by the water and being with my children, Tyler and Anabella. I have also been blessed with amazing friends who I cherish my time with.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people think that I am such a girly-girl. Little do they know I like fishing, sports and other boy-type activities. As long as I have a shower nearby to get back to my girly self when I'm done.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I am lucky enough to have Steve Paterson as my boss. He has really taken the time with me to create a plan to show me every aspect of his job, in hopes that I will one day take over as president and CEO of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would love to travel the world as a photojournalist.
