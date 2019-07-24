Monty Boltinghouse

Age: 36
City of residence: League City
Current title: General manager
Place of business: Holiday Inn Club Vacation Seaside/Galveston Beach Resort/Galveston Beach Resort West
Education: High school, Harlan, Iowa, 2001; Strayer University Bachelor Business Administration Hospitality and Lodging Management, 2014
Family: Wife, Jackie Boltinghouse
Professional responsibilities: Manage property with a $5 million budget; manage staff levels of 85-plus employees; supervise management teams that look over maintenance, housekeeping, landscaping, recreation, front office and security of 351 units over three properties; ensure all human resource responsibilities are met related to performance evaluations, hiring, firing and pay; present and explain P&L statements, budgets and cost/inventory control to regional manager and Operations Administration Office.
Accomplishments/honors: Resort of the Year Award, 2011; Most Improved Resort Award, 2010; Customer Service Award, 2010-2012; Lost Time (Employee Safety) Award, 2011-2014; Employee Retention Award, 2013; operated the resort to receive RCI Gold Crown recognition, 2009-2015; Financial Returns Award, 2016 (Galveston Beach Resort); Financial Returns Award, 2018 (Galveston Beach Resort).
Community involvement: Participant in the following charities: Blue Santa GPD, 2015-present; Lighthouse Canned Good Donation, 2015-present; Back Pack Collection for GISD, 2018; Galveston Island Humane Society, 2018; Christel House, 2013-present; Hurricane Harvey Collection and Distribution, 2017
Why did you go into your particular field?
Originally I was an aviation major obtaining my private pilot license while still in high school. During my freshman year of college, 9/11 happened and it looked as if flying might not be an option. I love to travel and had become very familiar with it being the son of a pilot. It only seemed fitting that my next step would be entering the hospitality and lodging portion of the travel industry.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A pilot
What was your first job?
Bagging groceries at the local grocery store in my hometown of Harlan, Iowa.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
"Winning is not a sometimes thing: It's an all the time thing. You don't win once in a while; you don't do things right once in a while; you do them right all of the time. Winning is a habit." From a plaque that my dad placed in my room when I was a kid of a speech by Vince Lombardi.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Interacting with our guests from different regions of the world.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
The difference between empathy and sympathy. When you really understand a guest, you can really begin to make the memorable vacation.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My mom and dad. They have always been there to support me no matter what.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Golf, watch sports, and cheer for anything that has to do with Houston sports teams.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
That I have a pilot's license.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
To possibly become the youngest vice president in our company.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would love to re-enter the aviation industry as a pilot or fixed-base operator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.