Nick Bentley

Age: 37
City of Residence: Santa Fe
Current Title: Fixed Operations Director
Place of Business: Classic Auto Group
Education: Graduate of National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), Class 319; graduate of Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Leadership Galveston, 2021; graduate of Alvin Community College Law Enforcement Academy; graduate of Bay Area Christian School, 2002
Family: Blessed to work with both of my parents on a daily basis; fur dad to three German Shepherds — Wolfgang, Bella and Bruno
Professional Responsibilities: Help put "Dreams in Driveways" at Classic Auto Group. Oversee and manage all service and parts departments for four dealerships and our body shop. Assist service and parts personnel with maintaining excellent customer service.
Accomplishments/Honors: Leadership Galveston graduate for Class of 2021; Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce C-Crewe Committee member; National Automobile Dealers Association graduate, Class 319; Ally Automotive Leadership Academy graduate in Tuned Up Operations
Community Involvement: Committee member with Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce C-Crewe and assist in planning monthly events for the C-Crewe members. Assist in other chamber events whenever possible. Heavily involved in fundraising benefiting Texas EquuSearch and other charities.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I have been in the automotive industry most of my life. When I was in high school, I started working for my dad, who has been in the auto industry since 1976.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a firefighter.
What was your first job?
My first job was helping empty trash at the dealership, paint parking stones and help with parts inventory.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
If you are early, you are on time. If you are on time, you are late. If you are late, you are forgotten.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is getting to work with my biggest mentor and hero every day, my dad.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Do everything 100 percent, even if no one is watching.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentor is my dad. He is still one of the the most dedicated and hardest working people I know. He started out at the bottom of the industry and through his work ethic, rose to the top.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I work at my house and property. It is my form of meditation and decompression. If I am mowing the property, doing maintenance on the house or finishing up projects, I always enjoy it.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I enjoy woodworking and making furniture.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to follow in my dad’s footsteps and continue learning everything I can from him.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I am a big animal lover. If I could, I would have property to house animals that were abused or neglected so they could have a safe haven.
