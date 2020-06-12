Parents: Brandy German
College you plan to attend: Southern Arkansas University
Major: Interactive Media
What are your career plans? Edit sports film and photography.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? Having good character is more important then being popular.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? Track — I love to pole vault.
What did you enjoy most about high school? The variety of classes, clubs and activities that are available to help guide me to the career path I am choosing.
What are you looking forward to about college? Meet new friends, learning all about interactive media and track.
What is your most important accomplishment and why are you proud of it? Track — Set the school record in pole vault. I like to always challenge myself to be better at what every I do.
What do you do in your free time? Take pictures, workout.
What is your favorite show to binge watch? Old professional track meets with a focus on pole vault.
What is your spirit animal and why? Tigger because I am all over the place.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? Your GPA starts from the moment you walk in the door your freshman year.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I am a pole vaulter.
If you could meet one famous person dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? Any professional pole vaulter — will I jump if I wear your shoes?
Where do you get your news? Internet and YouTube
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? Snapchat and Tik Tok
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Communication face to face.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? Your GPA starts when you walk in the door. Stay focused and goal driven while still having fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.