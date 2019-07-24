Amber Booth

Age: 37
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Director of Student Enrollment Services
Place of business: Texas A&M University at Galveston
Education: Master of Education in Higher Education Administration, University of Houston; and Bachelor of Science in Education, University of Texas at Austin
Family: Children, Thomas, 6, and Kathryn, 4
Professional responsibilities: Responsible for admissions, records and registration, and scholarships administration for Texas A&M University at Galveston. Our office first meets students as they are visiting campus, and we continue working with them as current students until graduation.
Being on our Galveston campus, with a smaller student population than College Station, has allowed me to gain professional experience across all areas of enrollment services to a much greater extent than I would be afforded at a larger institution. I am beginning my 12th year at TAMUG, and many days as I drive across the bridge to our Mitchell Campus, I am struck by the beauty of the sun rising over the water and a sense of gratitude for the opportunity to be heading to a place I absolutely love to face the challenges of the day.
Accomplishments/honors: My greatest professional accomplishment is in helping our students, whether with an admissions or registration issue, or in connecting them to appropriate resources on campus or in Galveston. As one of the first contacts on our campus for prospective students, we often create meaningful relationships with students and families that last far beyond the offer of admission. Helping students with process issues or answering questions takes just moments of our day in most cases, but it makes a big difference to a student who might be unable to register for classes or feel stuck in a process. Serving as a resource to help a student move past an obstacle so important, and so, so rewarding.
Community involvement: Founding board member, Galveston Children’s Museum, 2013-2015; board member, Galveston Education Foundation, 2010-2014; Children’s Coalition of Galveston board chair (2015) and board member, 2013-2016; current professional memberships in Texas Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, and National Scholarship Providers Association.
Why did you go into your particular field?
As an undergraduate, I was focused on my planned career of teaching in a K-12 setting, but I had an advisor I visited each semester to plan my schedule and sequence of courses. She was very thoughtful and had great insight into classes, instructors and life transitions. I always enjoyed our visits, and remember thinking at the time how great her job seemed. After teaching for a few years, I decided to pursue a graduate program in higher education and transition to higher education, thinking I would go into academic advising. I did not go into advising, but admissions and records is a perfect fit for me. Higher education turned out to be an ideal match to my professional skills and interests.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
More than a specific profession, when I was a little girl, I remember telling my Aunt Karen I wanted to be just like her when I grew up. She got dressed each day for work, perfect hair and makeup, beautiful clothes. I wasn’t even sure what she did at work, but I knew I wanted to get up each day, dress professionally, go into an office ... and I do, most days. Summer casual is one of my weaknesses!
What was your first job?
My very first job was working at a snow cone stand on the beach. It was before I could drive, and Aunt Karen would pick me up every single day. I was not grateful enough at the time ... I need to thank her right now for waiting each afternoon, driving me home with my sandy little feet, and never complaining about the sand in her car and my moody, teenager one-word responses to her attempts at conversation.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
I have been fortunate to have many incredible professional role models, each of them selflessly sharing time and wisdom. One piece of advice that resonates with me, often repeated by Donna Lang, a dear friend and mentor: One day at a time. “One day at a time” reminds me that even when times are difficult, just get through this day; it reminds me that slow progress on projects is still progress; it provides fortitude in the knowledge that the pain of life’s struggles lessens over time.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Favorite thing ... I could say sitting at my desk and working on something with a clearly defined procedure or refining procedures ... nothing better! When I truly reflect on what I enjoy most about my job at TAMUG, it is the people I work with each day. The faculty, staff and administrators who share a passion for helping students are one of TAMUG’s greatest strengths and working with them the best part of my job.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
So much I wish I would have been able to tell that 21-year-old recent graduate! I think the most important piece of knowledge I appreciate now is that people are more important than process.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
How to choose just one ... goodness. Nancy Cann. I consider her to be my greatest mentor because she was a personal and professional mentor and mother figure for me, and she influenced so much of who I am as an adult. She passed away in 2014, and I miss her a great deal. Oftentimes, when thinking about challenges at work, I think about what she would say. She always had very good, honest advice and a gift for assessing situations and people. She did not mince words and was so, so funny! In addition to the professional wisdom she had, and shared, from 20-plus years as a teacher, she was also a great friend. We traveled many places together, and she was always up for a shopping trip on a Saturday morning or dinner on a weeknight, and always very quick to send her husband to help me. Whether it was moving me every single year during undergrad, painting a classroom when I was a teacher, or helping me buy a car, they helped. I will always treasure the memories of holidays at her house and conversations at the kitchen table.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Those who know me at work might say I don't relax! I love naps, and I find spending time outside walking or working in the yard very relaxing. Playing with my kids is always a good way to disconnect from stressors and really enjoy the moment.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I’m not as prickly as I seem!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Above all else, I hope to always appreciate growth and respect it enough to engage in the process. In addition to a focus on my own growth, I recognize the importance of helping younger professionals develop and gain professional experience. Throughout my career, in both K-12 and higher education settings, I have been so grateful to the many experienced professionals who shared knowledge and wisdom with me. Making time to help others grow professionally is one way to honor the time and effort others have invested in me.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I love what I am doing now, so I hope to stay in a similar role for many years. I will not even attempt to guess the path my professional life will take in the next phase.
