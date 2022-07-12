Katherine Hughes

Age: 36
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Development officer
Place of Business: Shriners Children's Texas
Education: University of Texas at Austin: BA and BS; University of Houston: MS
Family: I am newly married to my wife, Marissa Barnett, and we have two spoiled dogs. I am also proud to be born on the island and the daughter of Mike and Nancy Hughes. Both of my siblings, Laura and Matthew Hughes, are BOIs and live in the area as well. I have two nephews, Davis and Connor McDermott, whom I also adore.
Professional Responsibilities: As a development officer, I am responsible for writing grants and cultivating major gifts and donations, so that Shriners can continue providing medical services to all children regardless of the family's ability to pay.
Accomplishments/Honors: I graduated with honors with my undergraduate and graduate degrees. After college, I taught English in Madrid, Spain, for a year as well. Now, I am currently working on completing my Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) certificate to further my career in development.
Community Involvement: I was the secretary of the Board of Directors of the Galveston Island Meals on Wheels from 2015-2021. I served on committees of the Galveston Historical Foundation and Galveston Symphony Orchestra for several years as well. Currently, I am a member of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce's C-Crewe, CrossFit Galveston, Krewe of Saints and Trinity Episcopal Church.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I got into development in a roundabout way. I have always loved to travel, so I studied abroad in college and afterward taught English in Madrid for a year. At first, I wanted a career where I could continue to travel, so I earned my master’s degree in Hospitality Management from the University of Houston and began my career in hospitality sales. After a few years, I decided I wanted to work in a field with a cause that was important to me and began looking for positions in development for nonprofits. I knew it was a great way to utilize my sales background to help an organization further its mission. I am so happy that I ended up making this career shift because I love being able to contribute to a meaningful cause.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
So many things! But to name a few: a ballerina, a marine biologist or a literary agent (when I was a bit older.) I had quite the range!
What was your first job?
When I was about 15, I was a barista at a coffee shop located where Mod is now. That began my lifelong love affair with coffee!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“One day at a time.” It works whenever you’re confronted with anything daunting. Sometimes you can only focus on the present moment, and that is how you move forward.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love when donors are able to experience the impact of their gift. When they are able to hear a patient’s story or tour the hospital, they know that they are contributing to a wonderful cause. It is very powerful to see your donation helping change children’s lives. I am glad that I am able to contribute to Shriners’ mission of providing health care regardless of the family’s ability to pay.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
It’s okay to not have a specific “calling.” When I was in college, it was difficult for me to choose my major, and then as a young adult, I struggled to figure out which career path to pursue. After a few years, I ended up finding my niche; sometimes it just takes a bit longer than you anticipate. From that experience, I learned it is important to trust the process and enjoy the ride.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My mother, Nancy Hughes, who recently passed away. She was a physician, and she taught me the importance of pursuing your goals and working hard. After being a nurse for a decade and starting a family, she decided to go to medical school and graduated at the age of 39. She showed me that you can achieve anything that you really want; you just have to have persistence and believe in yourself.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy exercising, and I think that it is definitely the best way to reduce stress and relax. I also love to read on my front porch or just chill out on the couch with my wife.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
When I was in high school, I worked at the old Colonel Bubbie’s for a summer. It was an experience!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I want to complete my certification to become a CFRE (Certified Fundraising Executive), so I can continue to grow in the field of development.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I think it would be extremely interesting to be a literary agent. Or perhaps I would follow in my mother’s footsteps and provide direct patient care by becoming a nurse or a doctor.
